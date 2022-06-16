North Iowa students named to Wartburg Dean's List

Wartburg College has recognized 454 students who were named the 2022 Winter/May Term Dean's List.

Those honored include: Grace Benson of Mason City, Cael Boehmer of Lake Mills, Hannah Bruns of Hanlontown, Antonio Cadena of Mason City, Chelsea Capper of Clarksville, Addy Carlson of Saint Ansgar, Blake Crawmer of Bancroft, Connor Dalen of Mason City, Derek Dalen of Mason City, Addie Dean of Hampton, Ashley DeLong of Clear Lake, Adam Dettmer of Mason City, Braxton Doebel of Clear Lake, Kale Folkerts of Allison, Joseph Goetz of Buffalo Center, David Guetzlaff of Clear Lake, Gretchen Guetzlaff of Clear Lake, Trever Heitz of Charles City, Isabella Hobson of Shell Rock, Carter Johanningmeier of Charles City, Carter Johnson of Lone Rock, Rainy Kock of Greene, Thor Maakestad of Osage, Pedro Martinez of Belmond, Jaden Mason of Dumont, Jacob McBride of Mason City, Danielle Mennenga of Clear Lake, Jordan Meyer of Belmond, Madison Paxton of Shell Rock, Carson Rygh of Lake Mills, Gabrielle Schwarting of Osage, Clay Shultz of Greene, Cassidy Staudt of Greene, Aden Stroup of Mason City, Peter Tesone of Clarksville, Lauren Trewin of Sheffield, Jenna White of Hampton and Jenna Willey of Shell Rock.

The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms. Four of the five course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.

Wartburg students take four courses during Winter Term, which runs from January through April, and one course during the one-month May Term.

Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,543 students. Wartburg is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and named after the castle in Germany where Martin Luther took refuge disguised as a knight during the stormy days of the Reformation while translating the Bible from Greek into German.

