North Iowa students named to Allen College Dean's List

The administration and faculty of Allen College are pleased to congratulate students named to the Allen College Dean’s List at the completion of the spring semester of the 2021 - 2022 academic year:

Kourtney Verhalen of Clear Lake, Stephanie Penning of Clear Lake, Savannah Williams of Clear Lake, Sadie Ruzicka of Floyd, Callie McQuown of Forest City, Trevor Hanna of Joice, Lauren Scholbrock of Lake Mills, Hannah Faktor of Mason City, Megan Cerwinske of Nashua, Kara Axdahl of Nora Springs, and Alli Arndt of Sheffield.

Bachelor’s and Associate’s students named to the Allen College Dean’s List must complete at least 12 semester hours and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

Allen College is Iowa’s second-largest college of nursing. In addition to nursing degrees at all levels, Allen College also offers an Associate Degree in Radiography, Bachelor of Health Science Degrees in Medical Imaging, Medical Lab Science, Public Health, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, a Master of Science degree in Occupational Therapy, a Doctor of Education degree and a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree. Information on Allen College is available at www.allencollege.edu.

