North Iowa students graduate from Iowa State University

More than 2,200 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University. Commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 20 (graduate) and 21 (undergraduate).

The following students from North Iowa graduated:

Algona: Alyssa Mechler, Bachelor of Science, Animal Ecology

Belmond: Derek Nash, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering, Cum Laude

Forest City: Autumn Busta, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Magna Cum Laude; Linda Johanson, Master of Science, Interdisciplinary Graduate Studies

Garner: Michelle Jackson, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology; Jenna Schlawin, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Hampton: Kyle O'Brien, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education

Lake Mills: Sydney Larson, Bachelor of Science, Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies, Magna Cum Laude