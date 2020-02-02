North Iowa students graduate from Iowa State University

More than 2,200 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University. Commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 20 (graduate) and 21 (undergraduate).
The following students from North Iowa graduated:
Algona: Alyssa Mechler, Bachelor of Science, Animal Ecology
Belmond: Derek Nash, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering, Cum Laude
Forest City: Autumn Busta, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Magna Cum Laude; Linda Johanson, Master of Science, Interdisciplinary Graduate Studies
Garner: Michelle Jackson, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology; Jenna Schlawin, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Hampton: Kyle O'Brien, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education
Lake Mills: Sydney Larson, Bachelor of Science, Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies, Magna Cum Laude
Mason City: Noah Collins, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering; Alexis Harbaugh, Bachelor of Science, Management; Kalliope Kantaris, Bachelor of Science, History, Cum Laude; Kalliope Kantaris, Bachelor of Science, History, Cum Laude; Benjamin Lewis, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Magna Cum Laude; Angelica Post, Bachelor of Science, Marketing; Kacy Sampson, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture and Society; Karissa Schott, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education
Osage: Aliyah Creger, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Cum Laude; Dillon Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering; Blake Phillips, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health; Madison Potter, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Cum Laude
Rockford: Holly Portis, Bachelor of Science, Animal Ecology
Sheffield: Melanie Van Horn, Bachelor of Science, Public Relations, Magna Cum Laude, Honors Program Member
St. Ansgar: Matthew Huebsch, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering; Alexandra Patterson, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Magna Cum Laude
Ventura: Shelby Dickes, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health