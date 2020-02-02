North Iowa students graduate from Iowa State University
North Iowa students graduate from Iowa State University

More than 2,200 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University. Commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 20 (graduate) and 21 (undergraduate).

The following students from North Iowa graduated:

Algona: Alyssa Mechler, Bachelor of Science, Animal Ecology

Belmond: Derek Nash, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering, Cum Laude

Forest City: Autumn Busta, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Magna Cum Laude; Linda Johanson, Master of Science, Interdisciplinary Graduate Studies

Garner: Michelle Jackson, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology; Jenna Schlawin, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Hampton: Kyle O'Brien, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education

Lake Mills: Sydney Larson, Bachelor of Science, Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies, Magna Cum Laude

Mason City: Noah Collins, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering; Alexis Harbaugh, Bachelor of Science, Management; Kalliope Kantaris, Bachelor of Science, History, Cum Laude; Kalliope Kantaris, Bachelor of Science, History, Cum Laude; Benjamin Lewis, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Magna Cum Laude; Angelica Post, Bachelor of Science, Marketing; Kacy Sampson, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture and Society; Karissa Schott, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education

Osage: Aliyah Creger, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Cum Laude; Dillon Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering; Blake Phillips, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health; Madison Potter, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Cum Laude

Rockford: Holly Portis, Bachelor of Science, Animal Ecology

Sheffield: Melanie Van Horn, Bachelor of Science, Public Relations, Magna Cum Laude, Honors Program Member

St. Ansgar: Matthew Huebsch, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering; Alexandra Patterson, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Magna Cum Laude

Ventura: Shelby Dickes, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health

