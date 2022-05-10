North Iowa students given statewide recognition for academic excellence

Several students in the North Iowa area was recognized by Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg for outstanding academic achievement at the 20th Annual Governor's Scholar Recognition Ceremony on May 1.

The statewide program, sponsored by the Iowa Governor's Office, Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBf), honored 419 high school seniors from across Iowa says a press release.

The following students were honored from the North Iowa area:

Anna Floden, Newman Catholic

Anna Wirtjes, Forest City

Zack Mulholland, Mason City

Grant Bohls, Mason City

Lauren Swenson, Osage

Leah Aitchison, West Hancock

"Iowa Farm Bureau is proud to support the education of Iowa’s youth in many ways, including the half-million dollars in annual scholarships awarded to students continuing their education,” said IFBF President Brent Johnson in a statement. "Our 20-year title sponsorship of the Annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony is just one way we celebrate the exceptional high school students from across the state. We are honored to support these Governor’s Scholars who represent the next generation of Iowa leaders.”

Each high school was invited to select a senior student with the highest academic ranking, based on grade point average their first seven semesters. Students selected for the award also had the opportunity to recognize an influential teacher and will receive a photo plaque of their meeting with Reynolds and Gregg according to the release.

"The principles learned through academic success, like those learned from participation in education-based activities, help develop outstanding leaders and citizens," said IHSAA Executive Director Tom Keating in a statement. "The partnership between the IHSAA and the Iowa Farm Bureau, along with the great cooperation of the Governor’s Office, has made this prestigious event possible for many years."

