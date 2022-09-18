North Iowa students accumulated over 12,000 NIACC credits in 2021-22

North Iowa high school students took full advantage of the opportunity to enroll in college classes last year.

According to North Iowa Area Community College's 2021-22 high school impact report, 19 regional high schools earned a total of 12,028 credits from the institution and saved close to $2.4 million in tuition. NIACC President Steven Schulz says the numbers is something for all involved to be proud of.

"Our job is to serve North Iowa and you can see from south to north, we have participation in this program and it's meeting the needs of high school students," said Schulz.

Schulz said there weren't any surprises with the report, but it showed opportunities for growth in certain school districts. NIACC is also able to see where change has happened in their enrollment numbers.

The top three earners of college credit last year was Clear Lake with a total of 1,382, Hampton-Dumont-CAL with 1,334, and then Mason City High School with 1,047. Schulz believes a school's philosophy on concurrent enrollment, college credit classes, impacts how many credits are earned within a district.

"When I moved here nine years ago, Hampton-Dumont was our number one consumer of this. That was surprising based on size, and yet their leadership committed to concurrent enrollment and really having students access that," said Schulz.

Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee and the district has a similar commitment to concurrent enrollment.

"We have felt there was more benefit with concurrent enrollment," said Gee.

Clear Lake students earns a majority of their NIACC credits through online learning. Gee says the online option helps saves time for students since they do not have to travel and kids enjoy the flexibility.

The high school counselors played a big role with Clear Lake's numbers in the impact report, according to Gee, and explaining its impact. From there, word of mouth and knowing the district pays for the class encourages students to take college credit.

Gee thinks Clear Lake's concurrent enrollment numbers will continue to increase because of enrollment numbers and recent apprenticeship program additions.

"For us, it is more 'let us keep improving and, more importantly, growing in the classes,'" said Gee.

As new administration figures in the community, HD-CAL Superintendent Aaron Becker and high school principal Matt Trosky hope to continue providing all possible opportunities to students.

"We want to encourage to any student at HD-CAL to get a jump start on those college credits," said Becker.

HD-CAL has 290 enrolled in career and technical education (CTE) classes, which is higher than arts and sciences. This is the highest CTE class-enrollment figure out of the 19 districts.

"We have a population of kids who want to work and want to come out of high school and want to make money," said Trosky.

HD-CAL is looking to expand its health apprenticeship program and partner with local health facilities. A grant that was awarded in July is funding the expansion.

"We are really trying to give those extra opportunities and making that a thing for them," Becker said.

Schulz is excited for Mason City's future with concurrent enrollment at NIACC.

"I think they're also starting to really rethink these opportunities that are a mile away from them and how it might fit into a Mason City High School student schedule," said Schulz.

Mason City Assistant Superintendent Bridgette Wagoner thinks one of the reasons why the district appears lower is because of size. She says many smaller district use resources like NIACC for classes. Mason City, like other bigger districts, have policies that say a student can't take a concurrent class if it is offered in the high school, according to Wagoner.

"We have had a bias toward keeping kids in our high school rather than moving into the concurrent enrollment world, but that is something that will change," said Wagoner.

A majority of the credit hours earned at Mason City came from within its own classrooms last year, according to the report. High school teachers need to have a master's degree in order to teach a college class, according to Schulz.

"The trend is definitely shifting away from AP courses and more to the concurrent classes. When you take a class in a community college they actually translate and transfer to a university," said Wagoner.

Wagoner says with the effect of declining enrollment on district budget, Mason City has to look at how to cut certain areas but still provide students opportunities. Relying more on resources like NIACC can help.

"It's an incredible opportunity that we have to take advantage of and meets priorities that we have identified in our district for enrollment, for programs, and for opportunities," said Wagoner.

Mason City seniors Rosa Monarch, Emma Mehmen, Destiny Kinyaiya said they see the value of taking college credit classes in high school, both for their future careers and financially.

"I've gotten all my prerequisites out of the way for the nursing program already. I made sure to start sophomore year so then by the time I graduate, I can get right into the nursing program and start year one," said Mehmen.

"I've tried to get the classes I'm interested in, the ones that fall under my major. But I've also tried to take a math class every year and I've done all the ones that the high school offers," said Monarch.

Kinyaiya says taking concurrent classes during high school is more comfortable for her due to familiar surroundings and classmates. She added it helps when she has struggled in a class.

"I feel like if we have this opportunity, we might as well take it. It's paid through the school, it's kind of like a free college class," Kinyaiya said.

Schulz said there will be slow steady growth in concurrent enrollment, with Mason City having the most opportunity for growth. Some of the growth will be due to NIACC career academies.

"We're going to continue to build out career academies. We're going to see some growth in Rockford, Nora Springs, North Butler, Charles City, and Osage. We'll see some growth because of these concurrent enrollment programs at career centers," said Schulz. "Those will be opportunities to grow and those are credit rich programming."

NIACC contacts with high school counselors each summer to check in and evaluate needs are being met. The other focus is making sure the programs are high quality and preparing students for life after high school.

"I always talk to parents, as well as students, to understand what those offerings are and spend a little time thinking about how that would give an opportunity to explore a career," Schulz said.