A North Iowa student made it all the way to nationals for a tractor restoration competition on his first year in restoring a tractor. Although he didn't place, he did win the fan favorite award.
The Future Farmers of America (FFA) student at Northwood-Kensett Junior and Senior High School had competed at a national level in a tractor restoration competition as one of 12 top competitors in the country.
Junior Ryder Lestrud said he didn’t expect to qualify for the national level of the Chevron Delo Tractor Restoration Competition, which was his goal, and now, he aims a little higher in future competitions and to do well at the state fair.
“Maybe I’ll take home third or second or first place,” Lestrud said. “I just want to place somewhere next year.”
The Chevron Delo Tractor Restoration Competition started in the 1990s to “recognize and reward the creativity, technical aptitude and business knowledge of high school-aged students from around the country,” according to the Chevron Lubricants website.
Additionally, they hand out prizes for the top competitors in the FFA for tractor and agricultural mechanics to get more involved, Lestrud said.
He said he wanted to do the project because he’s always been into mechanics, especially since his father is a diesel mechanic with more friends who are mechanics.
“I wanted to get more into classic cars and motorcycles, but also kind of looking at tractors and stuff,” Lestrud said.
A family friend and Lestrud’s mentor, Jamie Luckason, gave him a 1972 John Deere 4020 High Crop tractor from Louisiana, of which only 36 were built, to restore since he owns a restoration store in the area, Lestrud said.
“He never has time to restore his own tractors, and I was kind of looking for an FFA project to do,” he said.
One big aspect of restoring a tractor is finding the parts – and therefore donors and money to get them – to restore the tractor.
Lestrud said Titan Tire gives out free tires for tractor restorations for the Iowa State Fair, but his tractor was two years too new for Titan’s requirements, so instead he spent about a month contacting different tire companies from around the world and came to Continental Agricultural Tires to donate some tires to him.
“They just brought back their line back to the U.S. last year while I was restoring it, so they were like, ‘Yeah, we’ll send you tires if you promote us,’ so I’m kind of their promoter in our area for the Continental Ag Tires,” Lestrud said.
Besides the roughly $4,000 in sponsorships and donations, Lestrud and Luckason had to spend roughly $11,000 to completely restore the tractor, which Lestrud said needed a “nut-and-bolt restoration” other than the motor.
“I took it all down to the bare frame,” he said. “The only thing I didn’t do was the inside of the motor, just because when I got it, it was supposed to have a fresh rebuild on it.”
His was a relatively cheap restoration in the competition, though; Lestrud said he saw one restoration at the competition that had a total of $26,000 put into the tractor.
Marty Cotter, the FFA adviser for Northwood-Kensett High School, had to verify that the project was real and Lestrud is a student of his to the businesses Lestrud asked for donations from and said he was most impressed with the calls Lestrud made to get the donations he got.
“He’s pretty persistent on that, and talked to a lot of people to get those donations,” Cotter said. “I thought that was maybe as much of the learning process as any of it.”
Lestrud said it took about 9 ½ months to complete, and though he was restoring the tractor for the Iowa State Fair initially, he missed the cutoff and so looked for other tractor restoration competitions to participate in.
When he looked up the Chevron Delo Tractor Restoration Competition after seeing something on Facebook about it in the tractor groups he’s a part of, Lestrud said he thought it would be fun to do.
He then had to make a 100-page workbook about his restoration, made a 3- to 4-minute video and have professional photos of before and after the restoration.
The competition entry deadline was Aug. 20. On Sept 9, he was notified that he was in the top 12 competitors, and on Oct. 30 the judging was held at the national FFA conference in Indianapolis.
During the judging, Lestrud said he had to give a 20-minute presentation, showing the judges his restoration project, what all needed to be done and how he went about doing it, after which there was a 10-minute Q&A session.
During this process, the four judges look for safety, the participant’s knowledge about the project and how much of the work they did themselves, according to Lestrud.
Since Luckason specializes in the 4020 and 4010 John Deere series, he and Lestrud were able to do nearly all the work in-house, only needing to send it off to test the ejectors, Lestrud said.
On Oct. 31, during the banquet, the judges awarded best photo, best presentation, and then the top three finishers. Third place won $3,000, second place received $5,000 and first place won $10,000.
“I didn’t win any of that, but I got home and then I found out just a couple days ago that I won fan favorite,” Lestrud said.
Lestrud said all the FFA members voted at their booth to pick their favorite restoration, which he won by 20 percent of the votes. The award came with a $150 Visa gift card.
He is starting another tractor restoration project, having started on a 1962 John Deere 4010 Standard from South Dakota about two weeks ago, and said he hopes to have it completed in time to participate in the county fair as well as the state fair and the Chevron Delo Tractor Restoration Competition again.
When he talked to the judges for this year’s competition, Lestrud said they gave him pointers on what to come back with next year, saying to become a winner, he needs to be a little more complex about it.
“[My judges] said even though I didn’t win, they said you can’t be upset because it’s your first year ever restoring a tractor, and you’re in the top 12 of the nation for restoring tractors,” Lestrud said.
