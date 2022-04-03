North Iowa steps up to help Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine is 5,135 miles and an entire ocean away from Mason City, but that's not stopping locals from getting involved and helping those in need.

Jake Hawkins, a Mason City resident who works at CL Tel in Clear Lake just got done with a massive donation drive to send supplies to Ukraine, an initiative that was started by Hawkins though Grace Church in Mason City.

On Feb 24, 2022, Russia began a military invasion of Ukraine, a decision that has left thousands if not millions seeking refuge, food, supplies and safety.

Hawkins' father-in-law is an American citizen living a village two hours outside of Kyiv, Ukraine, and runs a farming equipment business which has been severely impacted by the conflict. Hawkins was talking with his father-in-law, and the two decided to put his shipping company and its resources to use to help bring supplies to Ukraine from Iowa.

"He has this shipping business, and obviously there's not much going on with that right now, and he was thinking people are going to need stuff the next couple of months," Hawkins said. "So he came up with this idea to fill one of these shipping containers with supplies for people to be able to use in the villages around him."

Initially, Hawkins approached his church, under the impression the donation would get some support, but he was not anticipating a huge turnout. However, Hawkins couldn't have been more wrong.

The North Iowa community came out in droves for Hawkins, donating a massive amount of supplies, from clothes to seeds to tools. The effort began to expand once his employer, CL Tel in Clear Lake, got involved to sponsor it.

The response was so immense Hawkins said they were able to fill a church bus worth of supplies at Grace Church, along with four pickup trucks and four trailer's worth of supplies at CL Tel.

Hawkins said that they ended up with a shipping container full of items just from North Iowa alone.

"It was a good opportunity for us to really take some of the things that we didn't need and put them to use," Hawkins said. "It's been pretty fantastic."

One of the key reasons the turnout went from large to massive, though, was because of the contributions from Dean Snyder Construction.

Reed Wessman an architect with Atura Architecture, a subsidiary company of Dean Snyder Construction, goes to the same church as Hawkins, and upon hearing about the donation being collected, decided he wanted to help.

Wessman sent out a company-wide email letting his co-workers know about how they could help. From there, things got crazy.

"Jake (Hawkins) announced it at church last Sunday, and when he announced it one thing he said they needed was tools," Wessman said. "Being that I work for a large construction company I just sent out the list on our company email chain... I was blown away by what ended up happening."

Dean Snyder's Ankeny branch got involved in the donation because of the email, according to Tania Bowman who works in business development for Dean Snyder, and she began to work on contacting businesses and media in Ankeny.

"From down here, we had a full, small trailer of donations, plus we filled up two trucks," Bowman said. "We got way more than we expected, it was really awesome."

But people's generosity expanded beyond just donations of supplies. According to Hawkins, people stepped up to contribute trucks and trailers to move donations to the shipping company in Marshalltown, or even provided cash to help cover the expenses of shipping the items to Ukraine.

"We had an amazing response," Hawkins said. "More than I could have ever imagined."

The donations are currently in Marshalltown awaiting shipment, which is still going to be a logistical issue for Hawkins. Because of the Russian occupation of Ukraine, getting a shipping container from the United States to Ukraine might prove to be tricky, but Hawkins is sure that one way or another, they'll get it out there.

If worse comes to worst, Hawkins said that they can always ship the supplies to neighboring Poland where it can be used to help Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

