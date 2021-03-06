North Iowa State Senator Dennis Guth behind recently defeated "Religious Freedom Restoration Act"

"Our view is that the bill provides a standard of review for the court when there’s a conflict between the First Amendment’s protection of free exercise of religion and a law," Chapman said.

Even in a year where a pandemic has taken lives and the economy has faltered, Guth said that something such as the Religious Freedom Restoration Act is worth making a top legislative priority.

"In some states, religion was really zeroed in on as something that was oppressed and didn’t have the same amount of rights as Walmart. And just bringing this to the forefront helps us stay honest. Church is an essential service for a whole lot of people," he said.

The third-term senator has said that part of the framework for the bill is the federal government's own Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993 that Bill Clinton signed into law. That law stated that the government can not overly burden a person's exercise of religion unless there is a compelling government interest in doing so such as ensuring the safety of other citizens.

