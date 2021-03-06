North Iowa State Senator Dennis Guth behind recently defeated "Religious Freedom Restoration Act"

For the past several years, Sen. Dennis Guth (R-Klemme) has sponsored a bill in the Iowa Senate he's said would give people their day in court when it comes to matters of exercising their religion. Each and every time thus far, it's been defeated.
In 2018, the bill was referred from the Senate's debate calendar back to committee, which effectively killed it for that session. This past week, Senate File 436, called the "Religious Freedom Restoration Act," failed to make it out of committee while critics from prominent Iowa businesses such as Principal Financial spoke out against the bill.
"Senate File 436 would enable discrimination. It would empower Iowa business owners to deny accommodations and services based on a customer's sexual orientation or gender identity," Principal Financial President of Insurance Solutions Amy Friedrich said.
Mikayla Wilson, an analyst for the Des Moines-based Meredith Corporation, called the bill "unnecessary, extremely broad and ripe for abuse."
And Dustin Miller, the executive director of Iowa's Chamber Alliance, which lists as it mission the "economic growth" of its 17,000 partners across the state, projected that passage of such a bill would risk attracting new businesses and residents. "I can tell you, unequivocally, in the states that this has occurred in the past there is a direct impact on tourism," Miller said.
Despite the latest defeat, and the mix of opposition, Guth said that he fully intends on bringing the bill back up again. "I think it’s going to have to go on a year-by-year basis. The Religious Freedom Restoration Act I filed will be good for next year," he said.
And he does have support. Not only from Republican Senators Jim Carlin, Craig Johnson, Ken Rozenboom, Jason Schultz, Jeff Taylor and Zach Whiting, who are also signed on to the bill, but also from religious lobbying groups such as the Iowa Catholic Conference.
A Feb. 27 story from the Catholic News Agency quoted the Iowa Catholic Conference's executive director, Tom Chapman, as having supported the bill for several years.
"Our view is that the bill provides a standard of review for the court when there’s a conflict between the First Amendment’s protection of free exercise of religion and a law," Chapman said.
Even in a year where a pandemic has taken lives and the economy has faltered, Guth said that something such as the Religious Freedom Restoration Act is worth making a top legislative priority.
"In some states, religion was really zeroed in on as something that was oppressed and didn’t have the same amount of rights as Walmart. And just bringing this to the forefront helps us stay honest. Church is an essential service for a whole lot of people," he said.
The third-term senator has said that part of the framework for the bill is the federal government's own Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993 that Bill Clinton signed into law. That law stated that the government can not overly burden a person's exercise of religion unless there is a compelling government interest in doing so such as ensuring the safety of other citizens.
I'm proud of the award-winning work of the staff of the Globe Gazette, and I'm eager to share it with you.
An article from Middle Tennessee State's "Free Speech Center" recaps that the intent of the 1993 Religious Freedom Restoration Act was to effectively undo a 1990 Supreme Court case where the state of Oregon fired two Native American men from drug-counseling jobs because they had tested positive for the hallucinogenic drug peyote, which is used in certain religious ceremonies.
Guth said that the Iowa bill is in that same spirit as the 1993 law and that the only thing that's changed is broader society.
"Attitudes of society have changed and it’s been twisted to make it sound as if it’s discriminatory," he said of the bill.
Sen. Amanda Ragan (D-Mason City) acknowledged the importance of protecting religious freedom while expressing concerns about the specifics of the Iowa bill.
"Religious freedom is a fundamental American value and it is protected by the First Amendment of our nation’s Constitution. I oppose any efforts to chip away at the First Amendment and religious freedom in Iowa," Ragan wrote in an email.
She then went on to say that "At the same time, I do share concerns that Iowa business leaders and others have expressed about Senate File 436. Many are worried that Iowa’s struggle to attract and retain a talented workforce will only get more difficult with this kind of legislation."
According to a 2017 tally from the National Conference of State Legislatures, 21 states have enacted their own Religious Freedom Restoration Acts including: Illinois, Kansas and Missouri.
Texas has its own version of the law and hasn't paid a price for that. A 2020 piece from Investopedia finds that the state took in $164 billion of tourism money in 2018.
In 2021, Guth said he thinks that religious freedom is on somewhat shaky grounds.
"It all depends on who you are and where you are at. I’ve interviewed a number of people who say 'I have to be very careful what I say and what I put on my computer,'" he said.
As for whether or not the latest opposition to the bill shows a long-standing tension between big business and the exercising of First Amendment rights, Guth said he's skeptical of claims from companies and thinks they show clear political favoritism.
"They make claims about recruiting…I just think that that’s been misstated. They are discriminating and making it less comfortable for people of faith to be at work and people with a liberal mindset more comfortable," Guth said.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.