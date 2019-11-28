A Mason City-based radio station has teamed up with area service organizations to collect items to send to U.S. military personnel overseas for Christmas.
The Santa for Soldiers program, organized by 98.7 FM KISS Country, launched earlier this month at the All Veterans Center in Mason City.
Individuals are encouraged to drop off new, unwrapped items at the All Vets Center in Mason City and American Legion posts in Osage, Rockwell and Manly before Dec. 7.
They may also be dropped off at Fleet Farm in Mason City from 8 to 11 a.m. Friday; and at Christmas by the Lake on Dec. 7 in Clear Lake.
Donations being accepted are:
• DVDs
• Ramen noodles
• Instant oatmeal
• Hand-written cards
• Video games
• Instant coffee
• Tea
• Headphones/ear buds
• Stationary
• Squirt guns
• Beef jerky
• Stress balls
• Candy
• Popcorn
• Personal serving mac ‘n’ cheese
• Magazines
• Board games
• Books
• Plastic cups
• Personal hygiene items
• Yeti cups
• Footballs
• Fox River socks
• Girl Scout cookies
Children are also asked to write holiday letters to soldiers that may be dropped off at the locations where the red Stellar mobile studio barn is set up.
The All Vets Center in Mason City opens at 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Monetary donations may be give through the radio station’s Paypal account.
