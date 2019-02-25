Eleven North Iowa school districts stayed closed into Tuesday after the past weekend's blizzard conditions wreaked havoc on state and county roads alike.
Charles City, Forest City, North Iowa, Central Springs, Belmond-Klemme, Lake Mills, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, Northwood-Kensett, Osage, Riceville and Nashua-Plainfield all announced that they'd stay shut on Tuesday due to "impassable road conditions."
The Central Springs School District account joked on Twitter that its closure on "January 57th (February 26th)" would mean the district reached a "new record" of eleven snow days for the 2018-2019 school year.
Forest City added to its closure news that "Parent/Teacher/Student Conferences/CAPS Conference are postponed from Tuesday, Feb. 26th to Tuesday, March 5th with same corresponding times."
Riceville initially announced a delay before it switched to a closure for Tuesday.
West Hancock Community Schools opted for a two-hour delay on Tuesday, as did Algona (which meant "no breakfast, no AM preschool, and no morning activities" according to the announcement on Twitter) and Clear Lake.
North Iowa roads that had been impassable for much of Monday transitioned to "completely covered" or "partially covered," according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. However, that still means that drivers are urged to use caution when traversing such roads.
