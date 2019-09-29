The costs for special education are a major challenge, according to superintendents of North Iowa school districts.
Of the 312 school districts in the state, around 230 have a special education deficit each year, said Dave Versteeg, superintendent of the Mason City School District.
All the school districts in North Iowa had a special education deficit for the 2018-19 fiscal year, according to statistics from the Iowa Department of Education.
"Funding for special education programs is generally not sufficient to fully pay for a school district’s special education programming and districts must use other general fund resources to make up the difference," Versteeg said.
The deficit for the Mason City school district for 2018-19 was $3.5 million. Only six districts in the state -- Ankeny, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Waukee and West Des Moines -- had a higher special education negative balance.
The special education deficit for the Mason City district has been over $3 million for each of the past four years, according to Versteeg.
Federal law requires school districts spend whatever is necessary to provide for the educational needs of special education students, according to Versteeg.
In Iowa, the state School Board Review Committee must grant a modified supplemental amount to school districts that certify they have a negative special education balance, he said.
Based on the resolution passed at this month's Mason City School Board meeting, the SBRC will grant additional spending authority, which will be applied in next year’s budget.
The West Hancock School Board passed a similar resolution recently due to its $82,671 negative special education balance in 2018-19.
However, the state allowable growth for overspending in special education is only the right to spend the money, not actually giving the district money to spend in special education, said Wayne Kronemann, West Hancock superintendent.
This means school districts must use general fund resources to pay for special education in the current year.
"This is a major challenge for the school district," Versteeg said. "Annual budgeting is done to make budget-based spending decisions and ultimately control spending but special education costs are not optional. They are mandatory and can easily bust a budget because they were not planned for or anticipated."
Versteeg said expenses often exceed revenues for special education because:
• Severity of student disabilities has increased, as well as the cost associated with these disabilities.
• The reduction in federal funds supporting special education.
• The limited increase in the per pupil state aid over the past several years.
When the state uses overall student enrollment to calculate how much each school district will get in per pupil state aid, a formula is applied so districts get extra money depending on how many students have special needs and the severity of those needs.
However, that formula hasn't changed in 20 years, according to Clear Lake School District Superintendent Doug Gee.
"That is the real issue," said Gee, whose district had a $277,421 special education negative balance in 2018-19.
Versteeg said some special education students need to have a one-on-one paraprofessional assigned to them, which can result in a large cost to the district.
These costs can't be planned for because school officials don't know how many new students with special needs who require a one-on-one paraprofessional will enroll each year, he said.
Gee said transportation costs also can add to a district's special education deficit.
For example, if students live in one school district but require services that can only be provided in another district, the home district must pay for transportation costs to that school, he said.
Gee said schools have to provide the least-restrictive environment possible for special education students because that's what is best for them.
However, he said state officials need to look at the costs school districts are incurring to provide the support those students need to get a good education because the amount of money currently being provided "is just not enough."
The 2018-19 special education deficits for other school districts in North Iowa were:
Belmond-Klemme -- $529,579.
Central Springs -- $321,037.
Charles City -- $226,487.
Forest City -- $630,273.
Garner-Hayfield -- $251,910.
Hampton-Dumont -- $3,387.
Lake Mills -- $284,261.
North Iowa -- $132,512.
Northwood-Kensett -- $78,197.
Osage -- $181,261.
Riceville -- $34,352.
Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock -- $150,986.
St. Ansgar -- $238,758.
West Fork -- $276,345.
