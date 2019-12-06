Several districts saw minor losses in certified enrollment, while others had pleasant surprises as their student numbers were finalized in November.
Certified enrollment numbers are important for school districts, as they will determine how much Supplemental State Aid the district receives in the next fiscal year.
The more students a district has, the more state aid it receives – roughly $6,700 per student – so when a district sees an increase in enrollment, it means more money for the next fiscal year, and if it sees a decrease, that’s less money for the next year.
Enrollment numbers fluctuate between years, and Mason City Community School District Superintendent Dave Versteeg said he thinks it depends a lot on the economics in the community.
“We have jobs in our community,” he said. “I think people are looking for good jobs. We have good jobs. They move here, and then they enroll their kids in our school. I think it’s a good example of how it’s a community effort, and everybody has to do their part to see enrollment grow.”
Districts’ Enrollment Numbers
Belmond-Klemme CSD experienced a slightly bigger drop in numbers with 778 students in actual enrollment, a drop of 14 students from last year, and 689 students served, a drop of 5 students from last year.
CAL CSD saw an increase of 6.89 students in actual enrollment with a number of 247.45 but a decrease of 9.21 in total students served by the district for a total of 106.45 students served.
Central Springs CSD saw a loss of 6.8 students in actual enrollment with 190.20 students this year and a loss of 7.7 students in total students served with a total of 706.3 students served by the district.
Charles City CSD, on the other hand, saw an increase of 8.26 in certified enrollment, with a total of 1,548.88 students and an increase of 11 students in total number of students served. Director of Communications Justin DeVore said this is the second year of positive growth for the district.
Clear Lake CSD had an increase of 25.65 students in this year’s enrollment number of 1245.25 certified enrolled students. This year also has 12 less students open enrolling out of the district and 10 more students open enrolling into it from last year. In total, the district is serving 47.25 more students than last year with a total of 1369.25 students served this year in the district.
Superintendent Doug Gee accredited the increase in enrollment to the new programs the district had fundraised for when it didn’t have enough funds for it and started, saying, “If you build it, they will come,” and now it’s paying off for the district.
“We’ve got a bunch of kids that want to come to Clear Lake…” Gee said. “I’d like to feel like we’re doing some really good things with our programs…Basically, I feel like we’re doing the right things to make people want to come to our school.”
Though the growth in enrollment for this year was beyond Clear Lake CSD’s expectations, Gee said the district anticipates another increase in enrollment next year and continue to go up.
Forest City CSD saw a small decrease of 6.27 and 0.07 in actual enrollment and total students served, respectively, with an actual enrollment of 1067.23 and 1087.33 students served.
Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said they anticipated more of a decline in enrollment due to a larger graduating class and bringing in a smaller kindergarten class, but they had more move-in students than anticipated.
“We are happy to see an increase in our preschool numbers and believe this is due to our partnership with the [YMCA] in supporting our community need for daycare,” he said.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura CSD experienced a loss of 54 students this year from a year ago, but Superintendent Tyler Williams remains optimistic for the future.
“I don’t see this as a pattern, though,” he said. “We graduated a large class, and our kindergarten numbers are solid. I anticipate a growth of students in 2020-21.”
Hampton-Dumont CSD experienced a larger decline in actual enrollment with 1169.6 students in the district, a decline of 21.3 from last year, and 1277.2 total students served, a deline of 3 from last year.
Lake Mills CSD Superintendent Chad Kohagen reported a decrease of 22.19 in certified enrollment, but the district continues to see strong open enrollment into it with 113 students open enrolling in and 18 open enrolling out this year.
“The great thing about small town Iowa is that we are used to being resourceful and finding ways to do more with less,” Kohagen said. “We continue to offer more programming through various partnerships and will continue with neighboring school districts and post-secondary schools.”
Mason City CSD’s actual enrollment, or total resident enrollment, of 3624.58 kids includes 31.19 more kids from last year’s actual enrollment numbers.
Additionally, its total number of students served is up 4.59 students from last year with a total number of 3649.98, including the actual enrollment, the number of students open enrolling into the district and preschool students in the voluntary preschool program.
The district also has 176 students that qualify for limited English proficiency programs, giving the district another .1 for each student for an additional 17.6 “student dollars,” Versteeg said.
Versteeg said this count was for next year’s school funding, and the district will have more dollars to access next year because they will be paid for 31 more students than they had last year.
“It’s not a huge impact on 3,600 kids to have 30 more, so it’s not going to result in any big changes, but it does give us access to a few more dollars,” he said.
This is a positive sign for Versteeg, who said the district won’t have to prepare for the “doom and gloom of 100 less students” that they faced last year and the necessary adjustments that go with that.
“It means we have less adjustments to make, and that’s very positive for us,” he said.
Northwood-Kensett CSD experienced a loss of 3.65 in actual enrollment and 8.65 in total students served for totals of 507.8 and 499.8, respectively.
Similarly, Osage CSD had a loss of 16.3 students in actual enrollment with a total of 902.4 this year and a loss of 3.6 total students served with a total of 928.5 students served by the district.
Superintendent Barb Schwamman said this means the district will receive less Supplemental State Aid from the state and will be on the budget guarantee.
“It means we will look at reducing general fund expenditures,” she said. “This can be done with early retirements and/or cuts to the staffing.”
St. Ansgar CSD also saw a loss of 2.7 students in actual enrollment for a total of 575.06 students and a loss of 7.7 students in total students served for a total of 557.36 students served by the district.
West Hancock CSD is up 22.14 in actual enrollment with 561.48 students in the district, and up again in total students served by 11.14 with 560.48 students.
“That makes up for the 25 kids we lost in the last 2 years, so we are happy about that,” Superintendent Wayne Kronemann said. “It still does not make up for the 50 we lost the year before that.”
No one could take a photo for the front page? It was essential to use a photo from 1917?
