North Iowa school districts brace for rise in natural gas prices

The heat is rising for a majority of North Iowa school districts as they brace themselves for the impact of a natural-gas price spike.

Hampton-Dumont Superintendent Todd Lettow said the natural gas price has gone up exponentially for his district. "We got an announcement from our carrier that it was going to go up. First it was known that it would go up 50%," said Lettow. He said other districts he'd communicated with were looking at similar expected increases.

For Hampton-Dumont, however, the projected increase wasn't even close to what the district saw. Lettow said the district's cost continued to rise, reaching a total increase of a staggering 284%.

Because of the difference in energy contracts and purchasing strategies among North Iowa school districts, it's unclear whether other schools will see their costs shoot so far beyond what their respective projected increases were.

Charles City Director of Operations Jerry Mitchell said his district is also feeling the effects of rising natural gas prices, and says the higher prices affect the district's overall budget.

"Maybe we can't budget for a bus or something else because of that (natural gas) line item," said Mitchell.

At Central Springs, it's still up in the air as to how they will fare with the price changes. Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said the natural gas bill for them does not come in until the end of the school year but he has not heard of any mid-year price change for their contract so far.

However, Lehmann said they do overestimate what they think the natural gas amount will be for the year and budget accordingly.

"When you are managing large buildings, it's not like dealing with your home where you can change your thermostat and feel an automatic difference," said Lehmann.

One district, though, has remained unfazed by the utility price hikes. Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee said the higher cost has not affected his district, because they buy natural gas for a year and half at a time. Gee said this method has actually saved the district money.

"Last year, when there was a big hike, we did not see that. We saved thousands of dollars," Gee said.

The area's largest school district, Mason City Community Schools, is looking at around a 50% cost increase for heating this year, according to Energy Manager Rich Patras.

"Natural gas is a commodity. Just like corn or soybeans, it is traded on the open market," said Patras of the rising prices.

"As we move forward, it is my intent to convince the school to install solar. I feel that adding solar to our 'tools for saving' will help keep our budget in line," Patras said.

Patras explained that in the meantime, Mason City has been keeping costs down through their Energy Conservation Program, which saves the district hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

Mitchell said an area to explore to save money on utilities is geothermal heat. Both Mitchell and Lettow said that they have buildings that are fully or partially heated by geothermal energy.

While Mitchell said he expect to see the high natural gas prices coming back down to normal later in the year and back to normal. Lettow is not so sure, but concedes the costs are a necessary evil.

"Energy is one of those things you've got to purchase. You've got to heat your buildings. If you're students are cold or staff are cold, it won't be a conducive learning environment," said Lettow.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.