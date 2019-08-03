Craig Clark, with the Active Living and Transportation Commission of Mason City, loads an office chair found in the Winnebago River into a dumpster Saturday in Mason City during the annual River Cleanup.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Paddlers launch their canoes and kayaks from the shore in East Park as they begin the annual River Cleanup river float in Mason City on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Paddlers pulled an office chair from the Winnebago River Saturday in Mason City during the annual River Cleanup.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Paddlers move closer to the Winnebago River shore to retrieve trash Saturday during the annual River Cleanup in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Todd Von Ehwegen, conservation education manager at Lime Creek Nature Center, gives instructions to paddlers before launching from East Park for the annual River Cleanup in Mason City on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Paddlers float down Winnebago River, inspecting the water and shore for trash Saturday during the annual River Cleanup in Mason City.
Dozens of people stood on the shore of the Winnebago River at East Park on Saturday ready to put in a day's work.
For the third year in a row, this group, some paddling enthusiasts, some just environmentally conscious, set out to keep Mason City's main waterway free of garbage.
Hosted by several local organizations, the annual River Cleanup calls on north Iowans to grab a canoe or kayak and float down river for the morning, picking up trash big and small from the water and shoreline for disposal.
An event that was initiated through discussions from the city's Earth Day Committee, the river cleanup already had an impact on the Winnebago River, having collected about 4,300 pounds of garbage combined the first two years.
This year, participants came up with another big haul. Most of the trash consisted of everyday household trash, including plastics, shoes, bottles and cans.
