Dozens of people stood on the shore of the Winnebago River at East Park on Saturday ready to put in a day's work. 

For the third year in a row, this group, some paddling enthusiasts, some just environmentally conscious, set out to keep Mason City's main waterway free of garbage. 

Hosted by several local organizations, the annual River Cleanup calls on north Iowans to grab a canoe or kayak and float down river for the morning, picking up trash big and small from the water and shoreline for disposal. 

An event that was initiated through discussions from the city's Earth Day Committee, the river cleanup already had an impact on the Winnebago River, having collected about 4,300 pounds of garbage combined the first two years. 

This year, participants came up with another big haul. Most of the trash consisted of everyday household trash, including plastics, shoes, bottles and cans.

Occasionally, paddlers lifted large pieces of metal, rusted barrels and even office chairs from the river bed, aided by a low water level that helped them spot deeper items. 

Sponsor Cutting Edge Tree Services was on hand to help unload the trash from boats for transport to the Land Fill of North Iowa, which will dispose the group's haul free of charge. 

Other sponsors for the event were the Active Living and Transportation Commission, Cupola Inn Bed and Breakfast, the Lime Creek Nature Center and Movement Solutions of Clear Lake. 

