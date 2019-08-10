On July 1, state legislation took effect that dealt with transporting raw forest materials and permitting for vehicles of "excessive size and weight."
Part of the motivation for the former was to facilitate products such as logs, Christmas trees and wood chips more easily getting to market while a major intent of the latter was bringing uniformity to the statewide vehicle permit system.
The change has been sought by northeast Iowa lumber interests that ship products domestically and internationally.
But those attempts to simplify have complicated things for North Iowa officials such as Cerro Gordo County Engineer Brandon Billings.
Billings, who has headed up the county office since January, is particularly concerned about the damage that could be done to area roads and bridges because the legislation adds a new kind of high gross weight vehicle to the equation.
"This is frustrating that loads like these are allowed on our roads and bridges because we do not have the money the state has to keep our bridges and roads strong enough to deal with this possible increase in deterioration," Billings said.
Billings' worries have been echoed by county engineers across the state. At least two counties approved resolutions opposing the new law.
Adding to those potential financial issues is the cost of doing structural analyses.
So if a company wants to haul forestry products through the county, the county would have to get a permit and have the specific truck arrangement and axle weights analyzed by a structural engineering consultant for a cost of $250 for a simple bridge and up from there based on complexity of the structure for any bridge or culvert the vehicle crosses, according to Billings.
He added that due to the way the legislation is written it's not clear that the county would be able to re-coup the costs associated with analyzing the structures past the $175 fee haulers have to pay.
In addition to weight limits, any bridges where trucks met and had to cross separately will have to be posted as one lane.
The legislation to develop a single statewide permitting system requires a report on the development status to be submitted by December 31, 2021.
