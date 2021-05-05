North Iowa nurses honored at NIACC Heart of Health Care event

A battle.
That's how MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Kim Chamberlin described the past year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in the area. Speaking during the "Heart of Health Care" event at NIACC's Muse Norris Conference Center on Wednesday afternoon, Chamberlin said that the fight was ever-changing, but she had plenty of help at the hospital.
"Every single nurse I asked to go into this battlefield said yes," she said.
The event then at NIACC was meant to honor 10 such local "fighters" who did their best to battle back against the virus and treat patients over the past year.
Those nurses were chosen from area health care providers such as the ABCM Corporation, Country Meadow Place and MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. When detailing some of the work that each nurse did, Chamberlin mentioned that registered nurse Naomi Reiff sang a reworked version of "Jesus Loves Me" (changed to "Jesus Loves You") for a patient dying from the virus.
Near the tail end of her speech, Chamberlin mentioned that even now, folks can't afford to completely let their guard down and that they should get vaccinated if they haven't already. She then noted that whatever fight is still ahead will be manageable with such a support base.
"Together we can overcome the darkest times."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.