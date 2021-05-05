 Skip to main content
North Iowa nurses honored at NIACC Heart of Health Care event
North Iowa nurses honored at NIACC Heart of Health Care event

Heart of Health Care- Nurses being recognized

Nurses stand to be recognized during the Heart of Health Care event at NIACC on Wednesday afternoon. 

In total, 10 were honored for serving with "extraordinary skill and compassion."

A battle.

That's how MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Kim Chamberlin described the past year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in the area. Speaking during the "Heart of Health Care" event at NIACC's Muse Norris Conference Center on Wednesday afternoon, Chamberlin said that the fight was ever-changing, but she had plenty of help at the hospital.

"Every single nurse I asked to go into this battlefield said yes," she said. 

Heart of Health Care- Kim Chamberlin

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center's Chief Nursing Officer Kim Chamberlin tells attendees at NIACC's Heart of Health Care conference that the past year was the most difficult of her decades in nursing but that staff made things just a little more manageable. 
Heart of Health Care- Nurses standing

Nurses from across the North Iowa area stand up to be recognized at NIACC on Wednesday afternoon. 

The event then at NIACC was meant to honor 10 such local "fighters" who did their best to battle back against the virus and treat patients over the past year. 

Those nurses were chosen from area health care providers such as the ABCM Corporation, Country Meadow Place and MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. When detailing some of the work that each nurse did, Chamberlin mentioned that registered nurse Naomi Reiff sang a reworked version of "Jesus Loves Me" (changed to "Jesus Loves You") for a patient dying from the virus. 

Near the tail end of her speech, Chamberlin mentioned that even now, folks can't afford to completely let their guard down and that they should get vaccinated if they haven't already. She then noted that whatever fight is still ahead will be manageable with such a support base. 

"Together we can overcome the darkest times."

Heart of Health Care- Kim Chamberlin 2

Near the end of her address during the Heart of Health Care event at NIACC on Wednesday afternoon, MercyOne North Iowa's Chief Nursing Officer Kim Chamberlin said "We can't let our guard down yet."
Heart of Health Care- Nurses standing 2

In total 10 nurses were recognized from across health care providers such as ABCM, Country Meadow Place, Mason City High School and Mercy One North Iowa Medical.

The 10 honorees were: Theresa Ahlf, Bonnie Butin, Micki Fredricks, Jenna Kuechenberg, Amanda McNeese, Lauren McWhorter, Diane Niezwaag, Naomi Reiff, Nikki Steere and Jake Tefft.

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Kim Chamberlin recognizing area nurses for their excellence in serving patients during a year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

