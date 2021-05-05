North Iowa nurses honored at NIACC Heart of Health Care event

A battle.

That's how MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Kim Chamberlin described the past year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in the area. Speaking during the "Heart of Health Care" event at NIACC's Muse Norris Conference Center on Wednesday afternoon, Chamberlin said that the fight was ever-changing, but she had plenty of help at the hospital.

"Every single nurse I asked to go into this battlefield said yes," she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The event then at NIACC was meant to honor 10 such local "fighters" who did their best to battle back against the virus and treat patients over the past year.