When Heidi and Jake Radkiewicz got married in November 2002, there wasn't a lot of time to celebrate.
By February 2003, the newlyweds were shipping off to Iraq. Together.
But that wasn't a guarantee by any stretch of the imagination.
While they were still in the National Guard, there was a significant chance that Heidi, who grew up in Eagle Grove, Iowa and attended school at North Iowa Area Community College, would venture some 5,000-plus miles to the Middle East while Jake would stay behind.
"That tore us apart. When they told us we can’t go together, our world fell apart," Heidi remembered. "We wanted to be together but we also wanted to serve our country and fight." (So-called "join spouse" programs exist across the various branches of the armed services but there's no guarantee that they'll always serve with each other.)
The tension and anxiety didn't last for long though.
"A couple of days after that we got the call that 'No, it’s fine, Jake can go.'"
And so off they went from Fort Bliss, Texas, to serve together in Iraq near Baghdad.
Though Heidi and Jake didn't work side-by-side 24/7, they had the same mission.
They were both semi-truck drivers and would have missions to haul supplies from Camp Cedar, south of Baghdad, to Camp Anaconda, 12 hours to the north.
Days would start at 4 a.m. Obtrusive sunlight and repressive heat were constant companions. Even with a "battle buddy" in the same cab, falling asleep while driving wasn't unheard of.
Which meant that "legal speed" was sometimes a necessity (something U.S. truckers have turned to for decades).
Heidi admitted that she only tried that option once because it made her a "lunatic."
However, that's not the memory that sticks out most for Heidi. That would be the time the convoy her and Jake were in was attacked for the first time.
The truck in front of Heidi was hit with RPG fire. So too was the truck behind her. At first, she thought the loud noise she heard was a blown tire. That impression changed fast.
"I looked at our driver and he was white as a ghost," Heidi recounted.
"He looked straight ahead and said 'We’re being attacked.' We couldn’t see anything. We were just hoping. All you can think about is I need to lay suppressive fire. We need to get out of this. We get out of the killzone and make sure to stop and see if everything is okay because they say you can get shot and not know it.
When they finally did stop, Heidi said her mind shifted to Jake. "And he eventually came up behind me and gave me a hug."
You have free articles remaining.
Before 2003 was up, Heidi's tour ended after she found she and Jake were expecting their first child.
Jake wasn't able to come back right away, though.
He'd continue to serve in Iraq until August 2004.
So that meant Heidi had to hurtle into civilian life without her best friend by her side.
She lived with her parents in Iowa but that's not a perfect creature comfort for someone who has seen active combat and is living with a mix of PTSD and rampant pregnancy hormones.
"With a soldier, there is no coming back. There is no transition. It’s a shock to the system," Heidi confessed. "One day you’re fighting and the next you’re going to a grocery story."
With time came context. And a desire to encapsulate an experience so few couples have had.
Heidi started to realize that her and Jake had a story to tell and she got to a point where that was doable.
She wrote Honeymoon in Baghdad in 2018, which "explores the challenges and joys of a new marriage beset by the horrors of war." She's shared the story with outlets in New York, London and Australia. The story got optioned which means there's a chance, a chance, it could materialize into a movie. (Heidi joked that she likes Reese Witherspoon but realizes it would be tough for her to play a 20-year-old.)
Why did you decide to write the book? I always knew that we had a unique story because, to my knowledge, I’ve never heard of a husband and wife together. When I brought it up to family and friends they said that would be an amazing idea.
What was the process of writing like? It was emotional. Both my husband and I would sit there and read the things I was writing. We would talk about our experiences and there was a lot of crying. A lot of tears. A lot of laughter. It was good to do. It was almost therapeutic.
How was that period when you all didn't know if you'd be serving together? Gut-wrenching. It was a blow to us because we’re newly married and just starting our lives. We go through all of the emotions and then, two days after that, we find out Jake can go. Our families were scared for us to go over there but they were glad we could do it together.
Was it ever trying to work and be together? For us, we have such a close bond and connection because of that. We were able to lean on each other. After a grueling day, I had my husband at the end and he had his wife. When we had downtime, we would fine time at chow hall. We’d sleep together at night, under the desert sky, it was like a romantic honeymoon. We would shower together. We tried to make it incognito but I’m sure everyone knew.
When you’re there, there’s an objective that you have to worry about. But you also have each other to worry about. Did those two things ever come in conflict? There was one time that we were attacked.
They had done one of those roadside bombs and our convoy got split up. Part of our convoy moved on. We had to stop and get out and lay suppressive fire. And it just so happened that the few trucks were there, I was in one and Jake was behind me. Jake told me he was worried about me because usually when you’re laying fire you’re laying fire as you’re moving down the road. He looked ahead, saw I was laying suppressive and said "I knew I didn’t have to worry about you."
Would you say those experiences strengthened your relationship?-Absolutely. We were battle buddies in the field and battle buddies in life. We’re best friends. We’re like inseparable. And we have each other to talk about when we’re going through PTSD. We know exactly what the other is going through and can be there for each other.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Heidi Radkiewicz's book, Honeymoon in Baghdad, is available for purchase through Amazon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.