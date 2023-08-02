Women in 33 of Iowa’s 99 counties live in areas designated as “maternity care deserts,” according to a nationwide study released Tuesday by the March of Dimes. That 33.3% rate compares with 32.6% of counties in the U.S. overall.

The study found hospital closures and a shortage of providers are driving changes in maternity care access, especially within rural areas and among Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC).

In North Iowa, Franklin, Hancock, Winnebago, and Worth counties were rated as maternity care deserts. Floyd County is rated as having moderate access to maternity care. Cerro Gordo and Mitchell counties were deemed to have full access.

According to information from the March of Dimes, which based its findings on federal and state government data:

14% of women had no birthing hospital within 30 minutes compared with 9.7% in the U.S.

Overall, women in Iowa have a moderate vulnerability to adverse outcomes due to the availability of reproductive health care services. 10.6% of women received no or inadequate prenatal care, less than the U.S. rate of 14.8%.

Women with chronic health conditions have a 48% increased likelihood of preterm birth compared with women with none.

Access

In Iowa, there was a 6.7% decrease in the number of birthing hospitals between 2020 and 2019. On average, women in Iowa travel 11.1 miles and 16.2 minutes to the nearest birthing hospital.

In Iowa, there were 4,176 babies born in maternity care deserts, 11.3% of all births.

22.3% of babies were born to women who live in rural counties, while 9% of maternity care providers practice in rural counties in Iowa.

Women living in counties with the highest travel times (top 20%) could travel up to 37.8 miles and 43.9 minutes, on average, to reach their nearest birthing hospital.

Under normal traffic conditions, 0% of women live more than 60 minutes from their nearest birthing hospital compared to 1% in the U.S.

In rural areas across Iowa, 16.6% of women live over 30 minutes from a birthing hospital compared with 13.3% of women living in urban areas.

Women living in maternity care deserts traveled 3 times farther than women living in areas with full access to maternity care in Iowa.

In North Iowa, women in Winnebago County had to travel an average of 37.8 miles for maternity care. Women in Franklin, Hancock and Mitchell counties traveled an average of 26.5 miles. In Butler, Wright and Worth counties, women traveled an average of 21.7 miles. In Cerro Gordo and Floyd counties, the average distance traveled was 3.1 miles.

Family planning

The March of Dimes report also looked at maternal vulnerability as related to access to Title X family planning clinics. Title X clinics are federally funded health care sites that provide low-cost reproductive health care services including contraceptives, wellness exams, and breast and cervical cancer screenings. The study found there are 4.9 Title X clinics per 100,000 women in Iowa compared with 5.3 per 100,000 in the U.S. overall.

In North Iowa, women in Butler, Franklin, Hancock, Mitchell, Winnebago and Worth counties were at high risk of vulnerability to adverse outcomes due to the availability of reproductive health care services, the second-highest level of risk in the study. Women in Floyd County were at moderate risk. Women in Cerro Gordo County face very low risk. Iowa women overall were rated at moderate risk.

Women living in 41.4% of counties in Iowa have a very high or high vulnerability to adverse outcomes.

On average, people living in maternity care deserts in Iowa, travel 1.7 times farther to reach their nearest Title X clinic compared with people living in full access counties.