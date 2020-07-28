North Iowa markets celebrate National Farmers Market Week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Healthy Harvest of North Iowa and the area markets they work with will join markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week from Aug. 2-8, according to a press release.

Healthy Harvest features several area markets, which include Hampton Farmers Market, Charles City Farmers Market, Forest City Farmers Market, Osage Farmers Market, Clear Lake Farmers Market and North Iowa Farmers Market in Mason City.

"Market managers have been at the forefront of adapting rapid solutions and innovation" to protect staff and customers amid COVID-19, a press release said. "When conventional food supply chains failed at the start of the pandemic, farmers markets and local food systems clearly displayed the resiliency of short supply chains and interest in local foods spiked nationwide."

“Attending market gives customers the control over knowing where their food comes from, and how it was raised” says Marie Boyd, Executive Director for Healthy Harvest of North Iowa. “Farmers markets give folks the opportunity to strong relationships with their farmers and others who support local and family businesses.”

COVID-19 has limited the number of featured events for each market, but they will include recipe samples using local, seasonal ingredients, as well as other activities.