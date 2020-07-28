North Iowa markets celebrate National Farmers Market Week

Healthy Harvest of North Iowa and the area markets they work with will join markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week from Aug. 2-8, according to a press release.
Healthy Harvest features several area markets, which include Hampton Farmers Market, Charles City Farmers Market, Forest City Farmers Market, Osage Farmers Market, Clear Lake Farmers Market and North Iowa Farmers Market in Mason City.
"Market managers have been at the forefront of adapting rapid solutions and innovation" to protect staff and customers amid COVID-19, a press release said. "When conventional food supply chains failed at the start of the pandemic, farmers markets and local food systems clearly displayed the resiliency of short supply chains and interest in local foods spiked nationwide."
“Attending market gives customers the control over knowing where their food comes from, and how it was raised” says Marie Boyd, Executive Director for Healthy Harvest of North Iowa. “Farmers markets give folks the opportunity to strong relationships with their farmers and others who support local and family businesses.”
COVID-19 has limited the number of featured events for each market, but they will include recipe samples using local, seasonal ingredients, as well as other activities.
The schedule for National Farmers Market Week is as follows:
- Tues., Aug. 4, 4:00 – 6:00p.m., North Iowa Farmers Market, 1st St NE & Delaware, Mason City
- Tues., Aug. 4, 4:30 – 6:30p.m., Hampton Farmers Market, 9 2nd St SW, Hampton
- Weds., Aug. 5, 3:30 – 6:00 p.m., Charles City Farmers Market, 401 N Main St, Charles City
- Thurs., Aug. 6, 3:00 – 5:30p.m., Forest City Farmers Market, Corner of J and 4th, Forest City
- Thurs., Aug. 6, 3:00 – 6:00p.m., Osage Farmers Market, 114 S. 7th St., Osage
- Sat., Aug. 8, 9:00a.m. – 12:00p.m., Clear Lake Farmers Market, Surf Ballroom, Clear Lake
Many markets have vendors that accept multiple payment methods including credit and debit cards, SNAP/EBT, WIC, Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, and more, breaking down some of the barriers often assumed to be present at markets. Double Up Food Bucks, an incentive program for SNAP/EBT users, recently launched at the farmers markets in Mason City and Clear Lake.
“Farmers markets are essential to the life and livelihood of millions of shoppers and tens of thousands of farmers.” says Ben Feldman, Executive Director of the Farmers Market Coalition. “But farmers markets don’t happen by accident. It takes the planning, organization, and execution of dedicated individuals and community organizations. That work is harder than ever and farmers markets and the vendors who sell at them need all the help they can get."
For more information on each farmers market, visit their respective Facebook pages.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.