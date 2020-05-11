North Iowa man gets prison for eluding, injuring officer

A North Iowa man was sentenced on Monday to up to six years in prison for his role in connection to a car chase, which left a police officer injured.
Jamie Carl McFarland, 28, of Mason City, pleaded guilty in March to a felony count of eluding causing injury and a misdemeanor count of interference with official acts.
McFarland must also pay a $350 fine and undergo a substance abuse evaluation.
An additional charge of possession of methamphetamine related to the incident was not included in the plea agreement.
According to a criminal complaint,around 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 4, McFarland was stopped in a 1992 Oldsmobile for a traffic violation in the 200 block of North Pierce Avenue.
Officers attempted to arrest him on outstanding warrant out of Black Hawk County when McFarland closed the car door, smashing an officer's hand.
McFarland then led the police on a chase, striking a vehicle and then crashing into a tree.
McFarland fled on foot from the crash site, eventually being arrested on Dec. 8 during a traffic stop in Worth County.
McFarland was also found to be in violation of parole, after multitude of substance abuse violations and a theft charge in Black Hawk County in late 2019.
In May 2010, he was sentenced to 25 years when he was found guilty of first-degree burglary for his role in a 2008 Mason City home invasion, in which Isidoro Cervantes Erreguin was murdered.
Around five years of that sentence was served before McFarland was paroled.
It is unclear how much, if any, of the remaining 20 years of the burglary sentence McFarland will be required to serve as a result of his parole revocation, but all sentences imposed on Monday were ordered to be served consecutively.
