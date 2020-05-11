North Iowa man gets prison for eluding, injuring officer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A North Iowa man was sentenced on Monday to up to six years in prison for his role in connection to a car chase, which left a police officer injured.

Jamie Carl McFarland, 28, of Mason City, pleaded guilty in March to a felony count of eluding causing injury and a misdemeanor count of interference with official acts.

McFarland must also pay a $350 fine and undergo a substance abuse evaluation.

An additional charge of possession of methamphetamine related to the incident was not included in the plea agreement.

According to a criminal complaint,around 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 4, McFarland was stopped in a 1992 Oldsmobile for a traffic violation in the 200 block of North Pierce Avenue.

Officers attempted to arrest him on outstanding warrant out of Black Hawk County when McFarland closed the car door, smashing an officer's hand.

McFarland then led the police on a chase, striking a vehicle and then crashing into a tree.

McFarland fled on foot from the crash site, eventually being arrested on Dec. 8 during a traffic stop in Worth County.