Mason City police are looking into a collision after an unoccupied truck was discovered stuck on the Union Pacific Railroad tracks around 4 a.m. Sunday near the 9th Street Northwest crossing between North Jackson Avenue and North Monroe Avenue.
Officers say the driver of the truck, Aaron Madsen, 43, of Mason City, was headed east on 9th Street Northwest, when he crashed through the Quiet Zone signage at the crossing and became lodged on the tracks.
No injuries were reported.
The crossing has been closed to vehicle traffic since spring of 2018, when Mason City's Quiet Zone Project was implemented.
Madsen was cited for no driver's license and failure to maintain control. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely.
