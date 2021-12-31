North Iowa made progress on housing in 2021

Finding a place to live in the United States has become an increasingly difficult endeavor, and that's no exception for hose North Iowa.

Because of that, a key goal for Mason City the past year has been to make housing more attainable in the community, according to Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett.

"A lot of the time it's (housing) not the most exciting thing," said. "Quietly, it's become a very large issue for pretty much the entire nation."

Looking at the local numbers, the need for housing is clear.

In a 2021 United States Postal Service study of vacant homes in the Mason City area, second-quarter vacancy numbers were reported to be as low as 5.78% within the city, and as low as 2.57% on the outskirts of the city.

However, those numbers are not representative of the true vacancy number in the city, according to Burnett.

"Take this (the report) with a grain of salt, as it lumps all properties of all types together," Burnett said. "Places can also go vacant for several reasons... so not every vacancy is ready for occupancy, nor is every vacancy blighted."

In national figures, according to a study conducted by realty group Freddie Mac, the United States has a housing deficit of 3.8 million, which is a 52% stock deficit increase since 2018.

The numbers aren't better for rental properties across the country either. According to census data from the third quarter of 2021, rental-property vacancy across the country is currently at 5.8%. Those numbers are 0.6% lower than data from the third quarter of 2020.

Burnett felt that 2021 was a great year for housing projects in North Iowa, with each community spending a lot of time and resources on improving in that area.

"I'm happy to know that all the partners here in North Iowa, whether it's Clear Lake or Mason City, they all agree that housing is important," Burnett said. "Because not every community, not every region has jumped on the bandwagon of 'hey we need to do a good job on this.'"

The River Apartments in Mason City, completed in January of this year, were described by Burnett as "one of the biggest wins" for Mascon City over the past few years. The River was so successful that Talon Development is planning on breaking ground on a second, over 100-unit multi-family housing complex in 2022.

Burnett also pointed to smaller projects approved this year, like the conversion of upper-level spaces downtown into apartments underway at both 15 N. Federal Ave. and 13-15 S. Federal Ave.

"That's really important," Burnett said. "That (restoration) activates those spaces, it creates more revenue for those buildings... It also brings activity and people to the downtown."

In Clear Lake, several housing subdivisions were approved over the past year by city council, and they recently approved an upper-level conversion of their own, downtown at 2 N. Fourth Street.

"We continue to see strong investment for new, single-family housing development," Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said.

While progress is being made in both Clear Lake and Mason City, Burnett and Flory note that the game is still far from over.

"The city intends to continue to support a variety of housing opportunities for the community," Flory said. "There are needs across the board, and it’s not something that a single, local government is going to be able to remedy by waving a magic wand. It will require partnerships and patience, but it is a high priority for the city in 2022."

"There's never a lack of things to do, or a lack of work that needs to be done when it comes to housing," Burnett said. "I feel we've made great progress, but we've got a long way to go."

