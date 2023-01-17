North Iowa Long Term Disaster Recovery Committee to host meeting, open house

The North Iowa Long Term Disaster Recovery Committee aims to spread awareness of its services for disaster victims.

The NILTDRC activates as a last resort when disaster strikes to serve the unmet needs of the victims within Worth, Floyd, Cerro Gordo and Mitchell counties.

“This is an opportunity for anyone in the community to be able to contribute and to help in the time of disaster,” said Steve O’Neil, former Cerro Gordo Emergency Management Agency Coordinator. “You don’t have to belong to any special organization or have any unique skill. This is for anyone who has a desire to help.”

The group hopes to build a contact list of those willing to assist in these emergencies so that it can act immediately when activated. It also accepts monetary donations that will be used for building materials and other necessities to help those impacted. To donate, visit the FAQ page at niltdrc.com.

The committee’s next meeting is Wednesday, Jan. 18, and its next open house date will be Feb. 16 at Worth County Emergency Management in Northwood. All are welcome to attend.

Linda Tjaden, former committee chair, said, “The committee is really helping to organize and get a process and procedures in place, so when that time occurs, we’re ready to activate.”

