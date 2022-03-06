North Iowa knitting group weaves friendships and projects

Knot-your-average group has been coming together for years now.

Hooked on Yarn, a knitting and crochet group in Mason City, has been around for 18 years. The group established itself after a knitting shop in town shut down, and people wanted to continue getting together.

“We came up with the idea of knitting at local locations,” said Deb Hudson, one of the group’s founders. “Started out at what was Country Kitchen and then that kind of turned into the Willows. From there, we did some Saturday mornings.”

“It’s not a closed membership, we gain people and people ebbed in and out depending on what’s going on in their life,” said Linda Zillig.

Hooked on Yarn has had people travel quite a distance to be with fellow knitters. Hudson said there have been people driving in from towns like Albert Lea or Hampton. She added that the pandemic has changed who comes to gatherings.

The group came together to knit on Thursday night at Fat Hill Brewing in downtown Mason City. Each member took out their projects, like hats or lap blankets, and got to work on them. Some in the group said depending on what pattern they were working on, they could do it by heart now.

Those who came to Fat Hill Brewing shared with the others the ideas they had for projects and the new patterns. Attendees also shared some new updates about what was going on in life, like a trip to Florida and major life decisions.

Each individual is at a different skill level, and have unique stories about how they first picked up the knitting needles. Some started because of family members who knitted, like for Hudson and for MaryAnne Wiedenheft. Os, like Zillig, picked up the skill of knitting after seeing others do it.

“You would come in from recess and then the teacher started reading, every girl in the class got out knitting (items) and started knitting. As the new kid in town, you figured out I better learn how to knit so I can fit in,” said Zillig with a smile.

Hooked on Yarn has taken some of the projects they have made and given items to those in need; once such effort was making hats for the students at Lincoln Intermediate School in Mason City. The group has also done yarn bombing, which is a type of street art using knitting or crocheting outdoor items for local art festivals.

One particular yarn bombing project had them working on huge squares together to cover a tree. The group had to get a lift to fully install the yarn bomb.

The group spans a range of ages along with age ranges, with one of the oldest attendees being 80 years old, all the way down to folks in their twenties.

Group sizes fluctuate depending on the meeting place and schedules. Sometimes Hooked on Yarn has even taken the time to go on road trips to find places “with the nicer yarn.”

“It’s gotten me out of the house,” said Rachael Dolezal.

“It’s a great social outlet, and some people come and talk more than they knit,” said MaryAnne Wiedenheft.

Hooked on Yarn accepts everyone who wants to come and join, and the members are willing to teach and guide those who want to learn. The group is also open to those with needlepoint talents as well.

“It’s not a women’s only group,” said Duane Wiedenheft while working on a project. “Although right now I am the only male.”

Hooked on Yarn meets at a variety of times, like at Fat Hill Brewing on the first Thursday of the month and at the Mason City Public Library every Monday from 1-3 p.m.

“It’s nice to get out of the house and have something and it serves a purpose,” said Hudson. “Anybody is welcome.”

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

