North Iowa Home & Landscaping Show to be held April 16-18

The 30th Anniversary North Iowa Home & Landscaping Show, which would normally be held this weekend, is now scheduled for April 16-18 at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City.
The annual event offers a one-stop shopping experience for spring project ideas and home products and services. Exhibits with everything from home building and remodeling to landscaping and gardening will be featured.
For show details or booth information visit www.northiowahomeshow.com or email info@iowashows.com.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jaci Smith
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today