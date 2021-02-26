 Skip to main content
North Iowa Home & Landscaping Show to be held April 16-18
The 30th Anniversary North Iowa Home & Landscaping Show, which would normally be held this weekend, is now scheduled for April 16-18 at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City.

The annual event offers a one-stop shopping experience for spring project ideas and home products and services. Exhibits with everything from home building and remodeling to landscaping and gardening will be featured.

For show details or booth information visit www.northiowahomeshow.com or email info@iowashows.com.

Home Show 2020-NI Events Center

The North Iowa 2020 Home & Landscaping Show, at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City, was a popular place to be last February with hundreds of people crowding the isles to get a look at what the over 100 vendors had to offer. The 2021 show is scheduled for April 16-18.
