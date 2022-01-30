North Iowa group offering space for LGBTQ community discussion

When Strawberry Mendoza came out in 2016, their parents (Strawberry goes by the pronoun "they") wanted a safe space for them and others like them in Mason City.

So Transcend was born.

Transcend is a transgender, gender nonconforming, and LGBTQ group that meets and has discussions about life and personal struggles. The group comes together at least once a month but typically posts when they are meeting on their Facebook page.

"There was not a lot in this area at that time for trans folks. So my parents were like 'you know what, our kid needs this space and it'll help other people'," said Strawberry.

The group ran for three years before being put on pause. Strawberry's family was having health issues and a family member moved away. Later on, Strawberry started to get people contacting them and asking when Transcend would be starting again. The group started back up this past year, meeting at First Congregational United Church of Christ.

"I was like I really miss doing it. I miss the people that were there. (My father) said even if it's only once a month and it's just little meetings compared to what we used to be, that is so much better and so much more efficient for the community than just not having anything," said Strawberry.

Strawberry and Zeffyn Mendoza, who are married, run Transcend together and are working to grow the group. Transcend is all-inclusive, for any age group, and there is not a requirement to have a parent's permission to attend. They want the space to be safe for those who have come out and for those who haven't yet.

Overall, about 4-in-10 Americans (42%) say they personally know someone who is transgender, up 5 percentage points since 2017, according to Pew research.

"I wish I had Transcend when I was coming out because my family was super unaccepting," said Zeffyn. "They kicked me out, so it was hard coming out because there wasn't that support group. I feel like it's really nice to have people coming in, especially young people coming in, that have support."

"It's great to be in a room of people who the majority of us are trans," said Strawberry. "We understand pronouns change, we understand name changes, we understand all of that."

Strawberry said there is a need in the North Iowa LGBTQ community to have spaces like Transcend established. Their reason was that popular spots to meet other LGBTQ people is usually at nightclubs, which can be unhealthy for some and younger people can't come in.

"I know there's a handful of our members who don't drink, so going to a club is very difficult for them," said Strawberry.

Since the return of Transcend, members have reconnected with the group and are more secure in who they are. Zeffyn said that the teenagers who attended in the past are now adults and are married.

Along with being a place for discussion, Transcend offers a free clothing closet for people to find items that match their gender expression. Any person is welcome to donate to the closet. Along with the clothes, people can find chest binders and trans tape that is free of charge.

"I love seeing people's faces when they find clothes that are going to fit them and help with their gender expression," said Strawberry. "That's a huge change in somebody's life is to be able to present the way that they are comfortable."

Strawberry said they would like to see the future of Transcend returning to where it had been before. Some of the previous events that they would like to return to is going to conferences and being visible at Pride. They added they would like to do more community outreach as well.

Meetings are family-friendly and typically range from four to nine people in different age groups. Straight and LGBTQ allies are welcome to join to learn more about the LGBTQ community.

Those who would like to contact and learn more can message Transcend through its Facebook page.

"Transcend is always a safe place. I know that it's super scary to come out, as well as questioning your gender is really terrifying," said Zeffyn. "I would say that I promise it does get better and it gets easier. I think it is really scary at first but with time and more support, it gets a lot easier."

