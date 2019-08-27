When Les Batton retired from factory work about five years back he just wanted to do one thing.
Garden.
"The main reason I'm gardening is because I want to give back," Batton said.
Since the time he retired, Batton's been able to do just that as a member of the Gardeners of North Iowa.
Batton helped his dad and brothers grow potatoes, tomatoes and eggplants in their garden when he was a kid and helped out at a botanical garden when he lived in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, but what motivated him to take up gardening in Mason City was following what Don Lee was up to.
Mr. East Park
Lee was active in the Men's Garden Club and in 1995 the club won a national beautification award for its work in East Park.
He's responsible for the "Heart Rock" in the park, where scores of people go to take photos. He helped get the duck pond in.
Before Lee died in 2018 at the age of 86, Batton said that he was able to learn a lot from his hero, the man nicknamed "Mr. East Park."
"He was my mentor. He's the one that inspired me. So I feel like I'm just taking over where he left off."
Batton said they did plenty of gardening together before Lee died, and he learned the names of a whole lot of flowers from him. He said that even a year later, he misses getting to garden with Lee.
Routine
Still, Batton's out in East Park, tending to everything he's helped plant.
And in five years, there has been plenty.
Pink phlox flowers. Purple dahlias. Orchids. Tiger lilies: a personal favorite of Batton's.
Some of them have come from donations. "We get a lot of donations, but we can always use more plants," Batton said.
Others flowers Batton puts in are on his own accord. He said he specializes in planting and watering while his friend and fellow garden club member, Miles Duck, is big on weeding.
Still other flowers are volunteers and came up totally on their own, thanks to stray seeds dropped by flowers from previous years. Batton likes those because of the kind of pleasant surprise they are.
He said that on any given day, he's out working on the various garden beds in East Park for two or more hours, as his heart condition and diabetes allow. He has a smattering of tools in the bed of his white Ford truck and brochures for an ongoing fundraiser on the dashboard.
But it never quite feels like work to him.
"I enjoy every minute that I'm here. I take a lot of breaks. I'm in no hurry or anything."
The big show
Right now, one of Batton's main enjoyments in East Park is just across from the Heart Rock and near the memorial trees planted for members of the Gardeners of North Iowa who have died. Batton calls it his big show.
It's a bed where most of the flowers are self-seeding volunteers. All Batton's really done is help move them around a little bit. They're in bloom right now.
"In its full glory," as Batton puts it.
Soon enough his favorite is likely to shift though.
There are hydrangeas waiting to burst near an obscured waterfall on the park's far east side. Batton's excited about that too.
If Batton has any concern, it's shooing ravenous deer away from the daisies and hostas that he invests so much time in.
But even that doesn't get his goat too much. It's a small price to pay for getting to be out in nature so often. If a perennial doesn't quite perform one year, it'll be back the next. And so will Batton.
