For five years now, Cerro Gordo County's Family Treatment Court has worked to help family members get sober and reunite with their children.
It has served 69 parents and 106 children from 2014 to 2019, according to the stats the voluntary service keeps. Families who participated were 25% more likely to reunite or remain intact than those who did not.
When the program marks its fifth anniversary on Wednesday at 2 p.m., Kelly Hanson will be there both as a worker and as a former participant.
"That program saved my life"
Hanson said that when she went through the Family Treatment Court herself, to kick meth and opiate addictions, there were definitely some growing pains.
"You’re very overwhelmed," Hanson said. "You have a lot of people telling you what you need to do. And you’re not really sure if you’re even ready to do that yet because, as an addict, you kind of have to decide when you’re ready. It’s not really somebody deciding that for you. It’s when you’re ready to stop."
She said that one of the hardest parts of the process is learning that the court and the county's Department of Human Services (DHS), which closely works with the court, are working for the best result.
"When somebody takes your kid, it’s really easy to get mad about that. And a lot of people do. It’s instinct. But once I knew that they were actually trying to help me, I started to work with them and things started to flow a lot better," Hanson remembered.
The process
Cerro Gordo County's Family Treatment Court, which can also help those in neighboring counties, is a court option for families when the DHS is involved because of substance abuse issues. The court meets every Wednesday, in the afternoon, and provides hands-on supervision and services to those families that need it.
Judge Adam Sauer has overseen the process since February 2018 and says that it takes people 10-12 months, on average, to move through the program's four stages.
It's a multi-faceted approach that brings in contacts from: Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare, Crisis Intervention, Turning Leaf Counseling Families First Counseling Services, Lutheran Services in Iowa, the county attorney's office, DHS and parent partners. All of those team members are at each meeting and work individually with members of the program.
"Ultimately our goal is to get the children returned to them so that they can successfully graduate the program" Sauer said. "That’s our number one goal."
One step toward doing that, Sauer added, is getting participants to a place where they can be successful. Which is helped by steady employment and stable housing.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, "therapeutic work environments that provide employment for drug-abusing individuals who can demonstrate abstinence have been shown not only to promote a continued drug-free lifestyle but also to improve job skills, punctuality, and other behaviors necessary for active employment throughout life."
Strong foundations
Hanson believes that getting a job at Prairie Ridge, after she hit two years clean, has been a tremendous help and support system for her.
"It’s just been absolutely amazing for me. Helping the people in that helps me as well. It helps my recovery. I get to share my experience with them and that helps them too. It helps them know that it is possible for them to overcome this," Hanson said.
With her job now, Hanson sees some of the same issues that she had work through herself. She said it's difficult sometimes to keep from getting frustrated but she understands.
"They have to decide when they’re sick of that life and when enough is enough. And everybody’s bottom is different," Hanson added.
That's a point that Sauer made as well.
"It doesn’t have to necessarily be monetary support. Just support from the community and spreading the word by sharing with people that success stories that we have."
