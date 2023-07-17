The North Iowa Fair kicks off Wednesday and local musicians are tuning up to make it a week to remember.
Each day of the fair has something new to offer, and with stages at the South Midway and Beer Garden the variety of styles, genres and sounds is certain to provide a soundtrack to the festivities.
Check out this limited list of performers during the 2023 North Iowa Fair:
- Jimmie C. Clark & Fiddle Band — South Midway Stage at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, on July 19 and 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 21. Festivals International named him Iowa Entertainer of the Year for 2022. Clark has been part of Nashville recording sessions and national/international tours with top celebrity acts for more than 30 years. He is a talented singer-musician with skills on various instruments. He ran The Fiddlers Lounge in Clear Lake for several years until it closed last summer. He recently spent several weeks in Nashville in recording sessions. His band members make up a North Iowa all-stars music troupe, including former state senator Merlin Bartz on the tuba.
- Neal Simmons — 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, on the Beer Garden Stage and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the South Midway. Simmons moved to North Iowa from Florida last year, and immediately began getting bookings at a variety of venues and festivals. A singer-songwriter who plays guitar and harmonica, he is composing music for the soundtrack of the feature production of "Until the Music Fades." He also has a role in the movie which will begin shooting in Iowa in August. Soon after the North Iowa Fair, Simmons will be going into the recording studio to begin work on yet-to-be-named songs.
- Island Fever (with Jim Thornton) — 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, on the South Midway Stage. Thornton was one of the leaders of the original Mason City (1960-70s) show band The Library which was recently inducted into the Iowa Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
- Brittany Sword Trip — 6:30 p.m. Thursday on the South Midway Stage. Sword’s newest single “Johnny” was released June 26. In its first week “Johnny” received over five thousand plays on streaming platforms and was added to four radio stations in Iowa including Iowa Public Radio's "StudioOne Tracks" and Lazer 103.3’s local artist rotation. A lead guitarist, Sword was recently featured on the TV and web show “The Guitar Department with Joe Alton.” Her live show is energetic and engaging, full of original alternative pop rock music and familiar pop rock covers.
- Mr. V Duo (with Vance Jorgensen) — 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, on the South Midway Stage. Jorgensen is a retired Mason City lawyer who was recently inducted into the Iowa Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Mr. V Duo features Iowa Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Ron Smith and Jorgensen playing a wide range of classics and oldies, a touch of country, and a few 21st century surprises. An anticipated special guest appearance by 2023 Hall of Fame inductee Andy Blumenthal playing his blues harp will add to the fun.
- Andy Hartley (comedy) — 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Hartley is one of Iowa’s few state-based touring standup comics and makes guest appearances in other states.
- Levi Smith — 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, on the Beer Garden Stage. Smith is a Mason City native who has played in the area for more than six years. His songwriting and musicianship has grown and developed, with much of his music inspired by events related to his hometown.
People are also reading…
The full fair schedule can be found at the updated North Iowa Fair website: northiowafair.fun/visit.