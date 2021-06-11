North Iowa Fair fundraiser makes its return to help out however possible

In its second year, the fundraiser at the North Iowa Events Center on Saturday, June 26 has a twofold purpose.

The first of course is to raise money for the North Iowa Fair itself, which gets going Aug. 5 and runs through Aug. 8.

"Still a free fair and we want to keep it that way," fundraiser organizer and Fair Board Member Lisa Canedo said.

According to her, the other purpose of the fundraiser, which is largely taking place in the "All-Seasons Building," is to keep it ever present in people's minds that there is a constant churn of events happening at the North Iowa Events Center all year long. The more aware people are of that, the likelier they are to come out and take stock of all the updates that have been made in the past year.

"When you’re a nonprofit and have to take care of everything," Canedo said. "We want people to see those changes. We don’t want those fairgrounds to go away."

Per Canedo, the fundraiser will feature a rummage sale, a silent auction and at least 91 vendors from all around Iowa and even into southern Minnesota.