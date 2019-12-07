When the puck drops at the North Iowa Bulls game on Saturday night, the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City loses one of its longest and steadiest residents.
Going forward, the Bulls (as well as the Mason City Mohawks) will occupy the soon-to-open multipurpose arena in downtown Mason City. A $14 million project that's been under construction since February and planned for years before.
And with the move to a new facility, the North Iowa Events Center has to do some planning of its own. It needs to fill holes left in its schedule by the Bulls' departure.
"The North Iowa Fair Association and North Iowa Events Center plans for growth and development are ongoing as the board and staff consider potential options for fresh and exciting new arena activity," General Manager Jason Baumann said Friday morning. According to Baumann, that new activity could start as soon as next winter.
For 2017, total revenue for the North Iowa Fair Association, which oversees the Events Center, topped $800,00 per available 990 forms (specific revenue for the Bulls was not listed).
In the meantime, the Events Center's schedule has the types of items that are staples of similar buildings: home shows, dog shows, 4-H events, blowout sales for local businesses, association meetings and, of course, the fair itself. (The 2020 fair gets underway on July 16 and will run through July 19.)
In 2018, the Events Center hosted 116 events (excluding ice events).
For sports replacements, there is the burgeoning "North Iowa Fights" put on by Mason City resident Mike Estus but those have yet to be come a monthly presence at the Events Center.
Baumann isn't worried about finding that replacement and, in honor of the moment, he's thinking about the Events Center having the Bulls as a resident for so long.
"They have tremendous integrity and our organization could not have asked for a better tenant," Baumann reflected. He went on to say that working with the Bulls had truly been "an honor and a pleasure."
But a little bit of wistfulness crept in as well.
"Taking in the final game will be bittersweet as fans look ahead to exciting changes while celebrating such a successful legacy grown right here on the North Iowa Fairgrounds," Baumann added.
When and what those changes will be will have to wait until after the puck drop.
