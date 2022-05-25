North Iowa Escapades for May 26 - June 1

Wilderness Camping Program at Thorpe Park in Forest City -The Winnebago County Conservation Board invites you to come meet at the Thorpe Park shelter house on Friday evening from 7-8 p.m. to learn how to plan and enjoy a wilderness camping trip. The program will focus on camping in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northern Minnesota, but the information will be applicable to wilderness camping throughout the country. During the program, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will discuss how wilderness camping is different than traditional camping and why people choose to do it. She will illustrate how to plan a wilderness trip, what equipment to bring, how to cook food, and how to stay safe. She will also demonstrate some of the equipment that is used. The program will be free and open to the public, and there will be no need to preregister. For more information, people can contact Lisa Ralls at either 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.