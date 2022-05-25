North Iowa Escapades for May 26 - June 1

Calendar Events
Thursday, May 26
Roots Grand Opening at Roots in Mason City -Come and check out the Grand Opening at Roots from 4-8 p.m. This new business features a food-first approach to healthy living and nutrition counseling. Staff are excited to finally share the space, products, and services with the North Iowa community. Join the festivities for healthy snacks, samples of products, and a look at the brand new space – including the kitchen.
83rd North Iowa Band Festival in Mason City -The North Iowa Band Festival is the largest, free marching band competition in the Midwest. The festival runs Thursday, May 26 through Monday, May 30. In its 83rd year, the theme for 2022 is “Band Fest on Broadway." Festivities include free, live entertainment, carnival, marketplace, and of course, the BIG parade. The carnival opens at 6 p.m. and music begins at 6p.m. with the John Adams Middle School Band.
Summit USMTS National Championship Presented by Racindirt at Mason City Motor Speedway - Head to Mason City Motor Speedway at 6 p.m. to see the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by Racindirt. Spectators are sure to enjoy the following cars in action – USRA Modifieds, USRA B-Mods, USRA Stock Cars, USRA Hobby Stocks and Outlaw Mini Mods. Grandstands open at 4 p.m.
Friday, May 27
Forest City Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament -Join us for the 20th Annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament at 9 a.m., with 18 holes and a shotgun start. To register, visit:https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeNHnxCMvcTLaL4sc_bDcmIORXjF8OBTRSwp2zYFr1o08hGQg/viewform?usp=sf_link. Meal included. Don’t worry, be happy, have fun, it’s a best shot tourney. Contact the Chamber at 641-585-2092 with questions.
Wilderness Camping Program at Thorpe Park in Forest City -The Winnebago County Conservation Board invites you to come meet at the Thorpe Park shelter house on Friday evening from 7-8 p.m. to learn how to plan and enjoy a wilderness camping trip. The program will focus on camping in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northern Minnesota, but the information will be applicable to wilderness camping throughout the country. During the program, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will discuss how wilderness camping is different than traditional camping and why people choose to do it. She will illustrate how to plan a wilderness trip, what equipment to bring, how to cook food, and how to stay safe. She will also demonstrate some of the equipment that is used. The program will be free and open to the public, and there will be no need to preregister. For more information, people can contact Lisa Ralls at either 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.
Iowa Falls JAM 35 “Musical Vanguard” at Estes Park -This free dance starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 11:30 p.m. with music for all ages. Come for this free dance with a light show, super ball drop, novelty items, food and t-shirts in Estes Park.
Live Music: Jesse Calvert at TAP'd in Clear Lake -Jesse plays all your favorite rock and country from Bush and Foo Fighters to Tyler Childers and Morgan Wallen. Show starts at 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 28
TRI Clear Lake -The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 6th Annual TRI Clear Lake Triathlon sanctioned by USA Triathlon. The scenic course will commence at City Beach; the flat and fast one or two-loop bike course guides athletes out and back along South Shore Drive through the prairie and windmills south of Clear Lake. The race is capped off with a 3.1 or 6.2 mile run on North Shore drive along Clear Lake passing by the Lady of the Lake and the legendary Surf Ballroom. This is the perfect race for beginners, or for experienced triathletes alike looking for a great tune-up race for Ironman 70.3 Des Moines. At the completion of the race, you will experience a high-energy lakefront finisher party, complete with music, food and beverages.
Mitchell County and Limestone Brewers Double Steak Cookoff at Limestone Brewers in Osage -Kick off Memorial Day weekend with the Mitchell County & Limestone Brewers Double Steak Cookoff. Get signed up for this great contest at steakcookoffs.com. Come and cook some awesome steaks from S&S Meat's and Spirits, and while your grill is warming up or when the smoke clears, sneak into Limestone Brewers for a pint. Not sure about cooking steak? Enter the pizza contest instead.
Live Music: Jeff Reinartz at TAP'd in Clear Lake -Jeff was one of the first musicians to play here at TAP’d and we’re very excited to get him back. Jeff plays a lot of classic rock and good time country music. He’ll be covering artists like Johnny Cash and Tom Petty to Bread and Pearl Jam to go along with his own great originals. Show starts at 9 p.m.
Sunday, May 29
Live Music: Liv McNair at TAP'd in Clear Lake -TAP’d is excited to welcome back 21-year-old, up-and-coming country star Liv McNair. The Winterset native will get you going with all your favorite country and blues. She covers a lot of Taylor Swift, Lady Antebellum & Miranda Lambert to go along with her new originals. Show starts at 9 p.m.
Monday, May 30
VFW Memorial Day Service at the Charles City VFW -Remembrance program begins at 10:30 a.m. with lunch served afterwards at the VFW Banquet Hall. Bring your own lawn chair.
Memorial Day Program in Clear Lake -The program begins with an assembly at the lakefront at the Seawall. After a Welcome, opening prayer, raising of the flag, national anthem, casting of the wreath on the lake and Taps by the Clear Lake High School Band, the program will move to the Clear Lake Cemetery. At 10 a.m., there will be a march to the Lincoln statue monument. The Clear Lake High School Band will open, with remarks and an opening prayer. After the Pledge of Allegiance will be ritualistic work, readings, and a speaker of the day. Clear Lake High School band will then play America, followed by a Reading of the Roll Call of Deceased Veterans of the past year, folding of the American flag, honor guard salute and the Clear lake High School Band will play Echo Taps. The service will end with Benediction.
Tuesday, May 31
100 Things to Do in Iowa Before You Die Kick-Off Party and Book Signing at the Surf Ballroom and Museum in Clear Lake -Meet Sara Broers, the author of 100 Things To Do In Iowa Before You Die. Sara is a native North Iowan and is honored to have her kick off party at #35 - The Surf Ballroom & Museum. Everyone is welcome. A short program will begin at 4:30 p.m. and Sara will be available for questions and have books available for purchase and to sign. Light snacks will be served.
Wednesday, June 1
- Outdoor Story Time at Pine Tree Park in Clear Lake -Little Learners up to age five and their families are invited to join us at a local park for story time each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in June, July and August. Story time consists of stories, body movement activities, songs and rhymes, helping children grow the skills they need to become lifelong readers. Feel free to stay after and play and make new friends. June Location: Pine Tree Park. July Location: Armour Pugh Park. August Location: Central Gardens.
Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com