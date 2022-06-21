North Iowa entrepreneurs take home wins from pitch competition

Three North Iowa entrepreneurs took home wins from the 2022 University of Iowa Venture School Launch Day on June 9.

Five finalists from across the state of Iowa competed in the pitch competition, held at EntreFEST, a two-day entrepreneurial conference in Iowa City according to a press release. Three of the five finalists were graduates of the North iowa Venture School program hosted by the NIACC Pappajohn Center.

Billie Asmus of Silicon Studios won the third place prize of $5,000. Dr. Tara Nichols of Masters of Comfort and Josh Jeske of TerraForm Tillage each took home an honorable mention prize of $1,500.

Asmus, founder of Silicone Studios, participated in the Fall 2021 NIACC Venture School says the release. Silicone Studios is a company that creates reusable silicone paint tray liners and lids. By providing reusable painting supplies, it helps cut overall cost and time to the consumer when completing projects while reducing landfill waste and build-up.

Nichols, founder of Maters of Comfort, participated in the Spring 2022 NIACC Venture School. Maters of Comfort is private practice pain management and a prototype for other advance practice nurses interested in going into private practice according to the release. The focus is on three principles: maximizing comfort, improving function, and maintaining safety. These principles are achieved by establishing a clinician-patient relationship, developing a shared understanding of pain, and maximizing non-opiod treatment options.

Jeske, founder of Terraform Tillage, participated in the Spring 2022 NIACC Venture School. Terraform Tillage provides innovative and sustainably focused technologies to farmers according to the release. By integrating their proprietary systems, farmers can expect to increase their operational efficiency while mitigating environmental impacts.

“EntreFest is such a great culminating event to celebrate the best Venture School graduates and really celebrates the spirit and culture of entrepreneurship in Iowa. Our participants did a fantastic job pitching their business ideas and representing North Iowa and the culture of entrepreneurship of our region,” said Director of the NIACC Pappajohn Center Candi Karsjens.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.