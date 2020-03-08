North Iowa districts top state's record high graduation rate

Iowa’s high school graduation rate reached a record high of 91.6 percent in 2019 and most of North Iowa's school districts exceeded that average, according to the state education department.

The state average jumped two-tenths of a point, from 91.4 percent in 2018, and the state’s graduation rate has increased from 90.8 percent in 2015, according to the data.

Mason City's graduation rate in 2019 was 93.16 percent, up nearly six percentage points since 2015. The school had 245 of 263 walk the stage to graduation last year.

"We are extremely proud of our 93.16% graduation rate for last year and at the same time are committed to reaching 100%," said Mason City Superintendent Dave Versteeg. "Our growth in the graduation rate is a testament to the staff of the Alternative High School and Mason City High School for a variety of programs and supports for students who fall behind academically, and ultimately to the students themselves for their commitment to graduating."

Other North Iowa districts that exceeded the state average are Belmond-Klemme, 95.35%; Central Springs, 100%; Clear Lake, 96.59%; Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 98.84%; Hampton-Dumont, 95.5%; Northwood-Kensett, 92.11%; Osage, 97.06%; Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock, 100%; St. Ansgar, 100%; West Fork 98%; and West Hancock, 96.88%.

