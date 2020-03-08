North Iowa districts top state's record high graduation rate

Iowa’s high school graduation rate reached a record high of 91.6 percent in 2019 and most of North Iowa's school districts exceeded that average, according to the state education department.
The state average jumped two-tenths of a point, from 91.4 percent in 2018, and the state’s graduation rate has increased from 90.8 percent in 2015, according to the data.
Mason City's graduation rate in 2019 was 93.16 percent, up nearly six percentage points since 2015. The school had 245 of 263 walk the stage to graduation last year.
"We are extremely proud of our 93.16% graduation rate for last year and at the same time are committed to reaching 100%," said Mason City Superintendent Dave Versteeg. "Our growth in the graduation rate is a testament to the staff of the Alternative High School and Mason City High School for a variety of programs and supports for students who fall behind academically, and ultimately to the students themselves for their commitment to graduating."
Other North Iowa districts that exceeded the state average are Belmond-Klemme, 95.35%; Central Springs, 100%; Clear Lake, 96.59%; Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 98.84%; Hampton-Dumont, 95.5%; Northwood-Kensett, 92.11%; Osage, 97.06%; Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock, 100%; St. Ansgar, 100%; West Fork 98%; and West Hancock, 96.88%.
Charles City and Forest City came in under the state average last year at 90% and 85.71%, respectively.
“Iowans should be proud of our consistent, upward trend in graduation rates,” state education department director Ryan Wise said in a statement. “Schools are also ensuring students are prepared to succeed beyond graduation by making classwork relevant and engaging through career academies, college credit and work-based learning opportunities that help students connect what they are learning to post-secondary opportunities.”
The state data also revealed some disparity in graduation rates among sub-groups.
Eighty-one percent of seniors in Mason City who were on an Individualized Education Program graduated in 2019. African-American students graduated at an 87.9% rate, while 82 percent who received free or reduced-rate lunches graduated in 2019. Hispanic students represented the most successful sub-group, with 96.55% graduating last year.
For those who enjoy gender comparisons, 94.4% of girls graduated in 2019 in Mason City, compared to 92% of boys.
Iowa has had the nation’s highest high school graduation rate for seven consecutive years, according to data compiled by the National Center for Education Statistics.
The graduation rate is calculated by the number of students who graduate high school within four years, a formula established by the federal education department.