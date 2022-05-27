North Iowa couple will celebrate two double-knee replacements at 'The Stu'

A unique pair will be participating in this year's Stu Nevermann Memorial Run.

Judy and Dale Mills, owners of Cupola Bed and Breakfast near Nora Springs, will be debuting all four of their new knees in the four-mile run Saturday morning.

The Mills have spent the last year going through knee replacement surgery and rehabbing together. After two double-knee replacements, the two are excited to walk the annual run.

"She's walking 12.5 minute miles" Dale said of Judy. "And I can do it with no pain. It's a miracle" Judy said.

Judy and Dale have been encouraged by family, or "gently pushed," Dale joked, to show off their new knees in the Stu Nevermann Memorial Run.

The Mills' daughters have been running in the Stu Nevermann Memorial Run every year. They'll be watching their parents walk the run. Judy and Dale also have family coming up to visit from Arizona, Kansas City and North Carolina to participate in the run with them.

"There's 10 of our immediate family that will be now either running or walking the Stu," Judy smiled.

While Judy was going through recovery, she was grateful for her grandchildren, 14 and 12, for their help and encouragement to get better. As they helped her and Dale with the Bed and Breakfast, Judy said they would like to joke around.

"They'd always reference the Peloton commercial. You know, they'd say 'come on, Grandma, you're at Peloton level five, you can do better than that,'" Judy laughed. "They were always encouraging."

Judy has been walking the track at NIACC for a while now, and has worked up to walking 10 miles a week. She feels prepared for this race, and excited to share this walk with her family.

"I've been walking four (miles) at a time up at NIACC a few times the last two weeks. And when I get done, it's like I could walk further so I'm not exhausted" Judy said.

Judy and Dale said they were incredibly thankful of all the staff that helped them through this process, both Mason City Clinic and Surgery Center and Athletico East, crediting them for their recovery.

Judy was the first to get her knees fixed, so she's had more time to recover and prepare for this race than her husband. Dale, only 90 days post-surgery, will be walking the Stu with Judy for only a little a while. After learning the hard way, Dale is careful not to push further than his body can handle.

"I think I'll walk until I feel tired and then I'll sit on the curb and clap for others as they go by" Dale laughed.

While Stu Nevermann Memorial Run is a great milestone for the couple; Dale recently accomplished his personal post-surgery milestone.

Dale has been canoeing the Winnebago River, next to his home, once a month, every month, for 19 years without fail. After his surgeries, Dale enlisted the help of friends to get him in and out of the canoe so he could continue his tradition.

"Just a couple of weeks ago, I was able to float down on my own" Dale said. He's kept his tradition alive through surgeries, and in October he will reach 20 years.

"It's been through a lot of different health issues in the last four or five years. I've still been able to maintain that record, so I can't let it go at this point." said Dale.

With these milestones, Judy and Dale celebrate free, painless movement. After years of knee problems, the two are happy to be moving around again, working their Bed and Breakfast, canoeing the river, gardening and playing with their grandkids.

And as the family gathers together to celebrate with them on Saturday, watch for a couple in purple shirts, reading "Team Four New Knees".

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

