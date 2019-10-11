{{featured_button_text}}
Bahlers

Nikki and Logan Bahler, along with their daughter Olive, of Clear Lake, are raising money to adopt Grace and Jospin of Central African Republican and bring them to the U.S.

A Clear Lake couple fundraising to bring their sons home from Africa have nearly reached their goal.

Nikki and Logan Bahler, of Clear Lake, were joined by about 30 volunteers Saturday for a service project through Both Hands, an organization that helps families fundraise for their adoptions by helping widows.

“Despite the inclement weather, the project day was a huge success,” Logan said in an email.

The project involved updates and repairs to a Hanlontown widow’s home, included the installing a new screen door, fixing up and painting a shed, power-washing siding and more.

The day of service was sponsored by individuals, and the funds raised will be used to offset the Bahlers' adoption.

As of noon Thursday, the Bahlers have raised $9,865 of their $10,000 goal.

It’s been three years since the couple las saw their sons, Grace, 5, and Jospin, 14, in person.

The couple, along with their 6-year-old daughter Olive, set out on their international adoption journey five years ago after family opened their eyes to the need.

After two adoption attempts fell through due to circumstances in those countries, the Bahlers were matched with Grace, a 2-year-old boy in a Central African Republic, in 2016, and while visiting him in an orphanage, they felt called to adopt an older boy, as well.

The Bahlers have legally adopted Grace and Jospin in the eyes of the Central African Republic courts, but the couple is waiting on final approval from the U.S. government to bring them home.

The couple doesn’t have a timeline for when the adoptions will be approved, so they rely on communicating with their boys through video chats and occasional letters.

Both Hands has raised more than $10.7 million for adoptions and orphan care since 2008.

Through 900 projects in 44 states, more than 1,000 widows have been served, more than 900 orphans are closer to their forever families and more than 30,000 volunteers have served their communities, the organization states.

For more information about the Bahlers' cause or to donate, visit https://bothhands.org/project/bahler-569.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

