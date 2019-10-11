A Clear Lake couple fundraising to bring their sons home from Africa have nearly reached their goal.
Nikki and Logan Bahler, of Clear Lake, were joined by about 30 volunteers Saturday for a service project through Both Hands, an organization that helps families fundraise for their adoptions by helping widows.
“Despite the inclement weather, the project day was a huge success,” Logan said in an email.
The project involved updates and repairs to a Hanlontown widow’s home, included the installing a new screen door, fixing up and painting a shed, power-washing siding and more.
The day of service was sponsored by individuals, and the funds raised will be used to offset the Bahlers' adoption.
As of noon Thursday, the Bahlers have raised $9,865 of their $10,000 goal.
It’s been three years since the couple las saw their sons, Grace, 5, and Jospin, 14, in person.
The couple, along with their 6-year-old daughter Olive, set out on their international adoption journey five years ago after family opened their eyes to the need.
After two adoption attempts fell through due to circumstances in those countries, the Bahlers were matched with Grace, a 2-year-old boy in a Central African Republic, in 2016, and while visiting him in an orphanage, they felt called to adopt an older boy, as well.
The Bahlers have legally adopted Grace and Jospin in the eyes of the Central African Republic courts, but the couple is waiting on final approval from the U.S. government to bring them home.
The couple doesn’t have a timeline for when the adoptions will be approved, so they rely on communicating with their boys through video chats and occasional letters.
Both Hands has raised more than $10.7 million for adoptions and orphan care since 2008.
Through 900 projects in 44 states, more than 1,000 widows have been served, more than 900 orphans are closer to their forever families and more than 30,000 volunteers have served their communities, the organization states.
For more information about the Bahlers' cause or to donate, visit https://bothhands.org/project/bahler-569.
North Iowa Nine: What's happening in North Iowa this weekend (with photos)
NIACC will host educational Family STEM Festival
A family science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) festival will be held 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the NIACC campus.
The event, featuring exhibits and hands-on activities for all ages, is designed to inspire and engage youth, and introduce families to various STEM careers in the area.
Activities include a 3D anatomy experience, virtual reality simulator, science experiments, star lab, and technology toys. Snacks will also be provided.
The NIACC Family STEM Festival is open to the public and free to attend. The campus is located at 500 College Drive, Mason City.
Take a tour of Mason City’s most famous building
Wright on the Park, the non-profit organization which owns the Historic Park Inn Hotel, offers guided tours of the famed hotel, as well as souvenirs, books, gifts, and artwork showcasing Mason City’s rich architectural history.
The building, which originally also included a bank and office space, was designed and by Frank Lloyd Wright, who also initiated construction, It is the last remaining Wright hotel in the world.
The year of its initial opening inspired the name of the hotel’s 1910 Grille, a fine dining restaurant located on the main floor, as well as the 1910 Lounge, located on the lower level. The lounge is also home to a 100-year-old billiards table, which can still be used by guests.
Tours are given every Thursday through Sunday. Visit www.wrightonthepark.org for times and admission prices.
North Iowa Farmers Market open Friday
North Iowa Farmers Market continues this Friday in the city parking lot, located at the corner of First Street Northeast and North Delaware Avenue in Mason City.
Local vendors provide a variety of fresh-picked, seasonal produce, homemade baked goods, jams and jellies, honey, and handcrafted items.
All vendors accept cash, but many accept cards and SNAP as well.
The summer season runs 4-6 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday, May 21-Oct. 18, with a rain location in the basement of First Congregational Church.
For details, or vendor registration information, visit www.northiowafarmersmarket.com.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Country music's Eli Young Band coming to Clear Lake
Grammy-nominated country group Eli Young Band will perform at the historic Surf Ballroom & Museum on Friday, Oct. 11.
The high-energy group is known for such songs as, "Love Ain't," "Drunk Last Night," and the triple-platinum single "Crazy Girl."
The band won the American Country Music Award for Song of the Year in 2012, and has received multiple nominations in the years since. They've also toured with well-known acts, including Jason Aldean, Rascall Flatts, Toby Keith, and Tim McGraw.
Popular local country artist Jesse Allen will perform as the opening act.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.surfballroom.com, or by calling 641-357-6151, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Ticket prices are $29 in advance, or $34 at the door. Doors open at 8 p.m.
The Surf Ballroom & Museum is located at 460 N Shore Drive, Clear Lake.
North Iowa Youth Center to hold Inflatable Fun Day fundraiser
North Iowa Youth Center will host Inflatable Fun Day, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the National Guard Armory.
The cost is $5 per child and $1 for adults. The event features inflatable attractions (socks required), costume contest, face painting, balloon animals, and door prizes.
One girls' and one boys' bike will also be given away.
Lunch will be available for $3, with a menu of hot dogs, chips, punch, and dessert. All proceeds will benefit the Youth Center.
The National Guard Armory is located at 1160 19th St. SW, Mason City. Inflatable Fun Day is open to the public.
Schedule a visit to Forest City’s Heritage Park
Forest City’s Heritage Park offers self-led and guided tours along its unique 91-acre grounds.
The park features original structures and replica buildings representative of the late 1800s and early 1900s. Throughout the park, visitors will find numerous nostalgic and educational displays, including antique vehicles and machinery, antique furniture, and Native American artifacts. Other park amenities include a functional church and an events hall.
Heritage Park is located near the intersection of County Road B-14 and Highway 69. Visit www.heritageparkofnorthiowa.com for details.
Floyd County Conservation to hold nature event for moms
A "Mom Camp" will be held 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Fossil and Prairie Park Preserve, hosted by Floyd County Conservation.
Naturalist Heidi Reams will lead the class which includes lessons about animals, animal tracks, and plants.
The event includes a personalized nature bag, guide book, campfire snack, and use of kayak or canoe. Attendees should dress appropriately for the weather.
Cost for the camp is a 5-pound bag (or larger) of mixed bird seed. Child care is available for those who pre-register.
Call 641-756-3490 or visit the Floyd County Conservation Facebook page for signup information.
Fossil and Prairie Park Preserve is located at 1227 215th St., Rockford.
Clear Lake Farmers Market open Saturday
Clear Lake Farmers Market will be open 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday in the Surf Ballroom parking lot, located at 460 N Shore Drive, Clear Lake.
The market hosts a large number of area vendors. Shoppers can purchase fruits, vegetables, eggs, beef, baked goods, desserts, homemade soaps and candles, Iowa-cultivated maple syrup, art, textiles, and jewelry. There is also a weekly Kid’s Activity Table.
All vendors accept cash, but some accept cards, WIC, and senior FMNP, as well.
The 2019 season runs every Saturday, through Oct. 19. For details, or to register as a vendor, visit www.clearlakefarmersmarket.com.
Annual Oktoberfest celebration returns to Mason City’s Federal Plaza
The Quarry & Tapas Bar will host its annual Oktoberfest event on Saturday, Oct. 12, beginning at 11 a.m.
The celebration will include an expanded German menu, free wine and beer tasting (21+), bake sale, and free live music. In the case of rain, festivities will be moved indoors.
Alongside the event, Main Street Mason City will host Barktoberfest, a dog-friendly activity, which includes costume contest, pet specials, "paw-lish" nail-painting station, and photo booth.
Scheduled acts:
11 a.m.-1 p.m. - The Spacemen
1-3 p.m. - The Hats
3-6 p.m. - She's With Us
6-11 p.m. - Juni West
The Quarry & Tapas Bar is located at 10 S Federal Ave., Mason City.
