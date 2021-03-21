North Iowa contractors look for more spring projects

Marty and Chuck Petzoldt wanted to take a cruise in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic quickly put those vacation plans – and any other travel plans – on hold.
Instead, the Mason City couple decided to “wisely” spend their travel funds on renovations to the home they have lived in for nearly 24 years.
They called Larry Elwood Construction to completely renovate their upstairs bathroom, and now have the Mason City builder on speed dial.
“It was time to do some updating,” Marty said. “We’ve been contemplating this for a long time and checked it out and finally did it. After we got the bathroom done, we saw other projects that needed to be completed.”
Last week, Greg Eischens and Travis Kline were back at the Petzoldt’s home on Sandstone Court, installing a new energy efficient front door. This comes on the heels of installing new carpeting in much of the house.
“They’ve done a great job,” Marty said. “We are on a first-name basis. We find many things for them to do since we aren’t able to travel.”
Larry Elwood said he is grateful for the work the Petzoldts and others in North Iowa have given his builders. But like most construction companies in the area, he’d like to see more come his way.
“We have some work, but not like usual,” said Elwood, who has been building homes and doing projects small and large in the Mason City area for over 30 years.
One of the reasons for this, according to Elwood, is that the price of building materials has increased substantially, which increases the cost of the overall project. This has made people take a wait-and-see attitude.
“COVID has wreaked its havoc in every industry,” Elwood said. “Materials keep increasing in our industry or we can’t get them at all. That has been the problem so far.”
“We are still bidding jobs and people still want work to be done,” Elwood continued. “We have several home improvement projects now, but when people are able to open the door and get the spring air coming in, more people will be looking to do spring projects.”
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Commercial Construction Index, more contractors across the country are facing a shortage of building materials as the pandemic continues.
In the fourth quarter of 2020, 41 percent of contractors said less availability of building products and materials was a severe consequence of the pandemic, up from 15 percent saying the same in Q3.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Commercial Construction Index also showed that most (71 percent) contractors said they faced at least one material shortage, up 17 points from 54 percent in Q3.
According to Contractor Magazine, the most reported material shortage has been wood/lumber, which has seen higher demand from an uptick in residential construction during the pandemic.
The story also reported that 31 percent of commercial construction contractors reported a shortage of lumber, up 20 points from 11 percent last quarter.
Bucking the trend
The pandemic has helped Young Construction in Mason City, according to marketing manager Kativa Weitzel.
“Young Construction has noticed a spike in homeowners wanting to repair and enhance their homes,” Weitzel said. “When people were locked down for weeks on end, they started to understand the value in investing in their home."
“Home improvement spending has been on a steady rise and that creates a demand in our industry," she continued. "Stimulus checks have fostered the ability to afford much needed roof repairs, new roofs, insulating, and more.
Young Construction is a leader in North Iowa in roofing installation and repair, siding installation, window installation and gutter installation.
Weitzel echoed Elwood’s sentiments about material shortages leading to higher costs that impact the number of people doing home improvements.
“High material cost paired with low shingle inventory has caused a headache across the nation,” she said. “Our company has been proactive prior to and during the pandemic to ensure our customers get the best priced material possible with quick delivery times.”
Despite ongoing uncertainty over the future of commercial construction and residential home improvement projects being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, contractors remain optimistic.
Most (85 percent in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Commercial Construction Index) reported a moderate to high level of confidence. And in the same report, 61 percent of contractors expect their revenue to remain about the same over the next year.
“People are focusing on their family, their homes, and their well-being,” Weitzel said.
Elwood agrees.
“There will be jobs,” he said. “The warmer weather will bring on more spring home improvement projects. We all look forward to busy days.”
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.