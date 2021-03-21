North Iowa contractors look for more spring projects

Marty and Chuck Petzoldt wanted to take a cruise in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic quickly put those vacation plans – and any other travel plans – on hold.

Instead, the Mason City couple decided to “wisely” spend their travel funds on renovations to the home they have lived in for nearly 24 years.

They called Larry Elwood Construction to completely renovate their upstairs bathroom, and now have the Mason City builder on speed dial.

“It was time to do some updating,” Marty said. “We’ve been contemplating this for a long time and checked it out and finally did it. After we got the bathroom done, we saw other projects that needed to be completed.”

Last week, Greg Eischens and Travis Kline were back at the Petzoldt’s home on Sandstone Court, installing a new energy efficient front door. This comes on the heels of installing new carpeting in much of the house.

“They’ve done a great job,” Marty said. “We are on a first-name basis. We find many things for them to do since we aren’t able to travel.”

Larry Elwood said he is grateful for the work the Petzoldts and others in North Iowa have given his builders. But like most construction companies in the area, he’d like to see more come his way.