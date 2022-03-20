North Iowa companies change approach to hire employees

Hiring has become a challenge for local big business. To get the job done, big businesses have made adjustments to attract and retain employees.

Across the nation, millions of people have stepped away from jobs amid what's being called the Great Resignation. Experts say it's driven by employees wanting better working conditions.

MecyOne North Iowa Medical Center President Rod Schlader said hospitals across the country are experiencing critical staffing shortages. MercyOne North Iowa recognizes that staffing demand increased during the pandemic as the number of trained providers decreased.

"It's important as we look to the future that we are open to creating thriving environments for our colleagues and providers," said Schlader. "For example, we are innovating and exploring the possibilities of digital support staff and new models of care."

Stellar Industries Vice President of Human Resources Susan Sabin said the company hasn't seen the mass exodus other industries have, but does have open positions that needing to be filled. To that end, Stellar has become more flexible to accommodate its employees, like allowing people to work from home.

MercyOne North Iowa and Stellar have developed programs for staff retention. Schlader said MercyOne North Iowa has put increased focus on workplace culture and support for its team. For example, a Care Circle team is available to provide activities and group counseling to all support staff. Additionally, it is reviewing pay and benefits on a regular basis to stay competitive within the health care market, he said.

To attract new hires, MercyOne has a $15 minimum wage implemented at all of its sites and offers referral bonuses to employees.

"We've made health benefits effective on day one for all of our new hires so that our colleagues would have early access for all of their health care needs," said Schlader. "These changes in our benefits program are just a few ways MercyOne can help each of our amazing colleagues and their families have a brighter future."

Stellar retains and attracts employees through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan, with part of an employee's 401k invested in the company. Sabin said wages recently increased by $2.25 per hours, and the company continues to do competitive reviews of salaries. Stellar also reduced health care costs for its employees.

"We will continue to look at (health care costs) because we want people to know we want them to have a good work-life balance," she said.

Stellar continues its efforts to attract potential employees through advertising and social media campaigns, as well as through its own website. But Sabin said Stellar relies heavily on recruitment through word of mouth and and employee referral program.

"As much as it is about recruitment, it is much about retaining staff and that they receive equal," said Sabin.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

