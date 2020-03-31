North Iowa Community Action Organization modifies family services due to COVID-19

All current participants will continue to receive benefits on your e-WIC card as normal. If you have a scheduled appointment, staff will be contacting you to complete it via the phone. If your telephone number has changed, it is important to contact the WIC office to update them with your new telephone number.

First Five continues to support area health providers in the earlier detection of social-emotional and developmental delays and family risk-related factors (in children birth to 5) and coordinates referrals, interventions and follow-up for families. Referrals are accepted from area physicians. At this time, all services are being provided via phone.

Child and Adolescent Health is providing services for children and youth from 0 to 22 years old. Staff members are available to help families to access a variety of services via care coordination, which is completed over the telephone. Staff can also assist qualifying families to obtain presumptive eligibility for Medicaid. Please contact the office at 641-423-5044 or 1-800-657-5856.