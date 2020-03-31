North Iowa Community Action Organization modifies family services due to COVID-19

North Iowa Community Action Organization’s Family Health and Family Resource centers remain open with restrictions in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Family Health Center Services
100 First St. NW Suite 200, Mason City, Iowa 50401
641-423-5044 or 800-657-5856
Family Planning is seeing patients at the Mason City location on a limited basis for family planning and birth control needs.
Testing and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases, pregnancy testing, emergency contraception continue to be provided. Family Planning requests that if you have a scheduled appointment, that you come alone.
Patients needing a prescription refill should call ahead at 641-423-5044 ext. 26 or 800-657-5856 ext. 26. Refilled prescriptions may be mailed or delivered.
WIC is continuing to provide supplemental nutrition services for pregnant women and postpartum women for one year if they are exclusively breastfeeding or six months postpartum if not breast feeding, infants and children up to the age of five years. All appointments are being completed via the phone.
WIC requests that you contact the office at 641-423-5044 ext. 15 or 1-800-657-5856 ext. 15 to schedule an appointment.
All current participants will continue to receive benefits on your e-WIC card as normal. If you have a scheduled appointment, staff will be contacting you to complete it via the phone. If your telephone number has changed, it is important to contact the WIC office to update them with your new telephone number.
First Five continues to support area health providers in the earlier detection of social-emotional and developmental delays and family risk-related factors (in children birth to 5) and coordinates referrals, interventions and follow-up for families. Referrals are accepted from area physicians. At this time, all services are being provided via phone.
Child and Adolescent Health is providing services for children and youth from 0 to 22 years old. Staff members are available to help families to access a variety of services via care coordination, which is completed over the telephone. Staff can also assist qualifying families to obtain presumptive eligibility for Medicaid. Please contact the office at 641-423-5044 or 1-800-657-5856.
Maternal Health is continuing to provide services for pregnant women focused on promoting healthy children and families, by promoting early prenatal visits and ongoing care. Services for this program include assisting qualifying women to obtain presumptive eligibility for Medicaid. Additional services 2 include health and nutrition information, psycho social screening/referral, care coordination, assistance with plans for delivery. Please contact the office at 641-423-5044 or 1-800-657-5856.
I-Smile and I-Smile@School oral health services are currently suspended, as are other area dental services. The I-Smile Coordinator can serve as the point-of-contact for public health agencies, families, health care providers, schools and dental offices in need of assistance or information. Care Coordination services (particularly emergency dental services) continue to be offered through this program via telephone. Please contact Lezah Hanson at 641-530-1052.
Child Care Nurse Consultant continues to work with childcare and early education businesses as requested. Businesses may call or send questions to the childcare nurse consultant about health and safety policies, health programs, health of personnel, and specific child health or safety issues. Please contact Monica VerHelst at 641-530-0003.
Ryan White Living With HIV Program, which provides free support and information services to individuals diagnosed with HIV or AIDS or those needing general information about HIV/AIDS, are providing services by phone. Call Carla Miller at 641-530-9131 or Linda Krause at 641-530-1702 for assistance.
For any questions, concerns or needs regarding programs currently being offered through the North Iowa Community Action Organization Family Health Center please contact our office at 641-423-5044 or 1-800-657-5856
Family Resource Center
100 First St. NW Suite 140, Mason City, Iowa 50401
641-423-7766 or 1-800-873-1899
For all programs located at the Family Resource Center, doors are locked at all locations please call before making the trip to the office. All programs can be reached by using 1-800-873-1899.
Community Partners Self-Sufficiency Development Program (CoPa)
Virtual visits are being provided for self-sufficiency development services as well as family support services. This program is still accepting new applicants.
Family Development and Self Sufficiency for FIP Recipients (FaDSS)
Virtual visits are being provided to FaDSS participants. This program is still accepting new applicants for individuals who participate in the Family Investment Program (FIP) and who are working with PROMISE JOBS.
Prevent Child Abuse (PCA)
Virtual visits are being provided for individuals who participate in the child abuse prevention program that serves Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Winnebago and Worth counties. This program is still accepting new applicants.
Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.
DES MOINES -- If you're stuck at home self-isolating, caring for a family member or otherwise laid off due to coronavirus -- and you aren't ab…
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank will re-open from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. on April 6.
I've been watching various Facebook groups and there's a common theme here in North Iowa: People need help and others are stepping up.
You can now donate to the United Way of North Central Iowa's COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund.
YSS Francis Lauer will be available via telehealth for behavioral health services and medication management during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DHS Home Visitation Program
Virtual visits are being provided for families who participate in the program. This program is a partnership with DHS to assist families that are exiting the formal DHS system with added supports and provide them with engagement activities in their community to prevent the family from re-entering the DHS system.
United Way Housing Assistance
Virtual visits are being provided to participants of the program. This is a partnership between NICAO and the United Way to assist low-income individuals and families who are near homelessness, facing eviction, behind on their rent or need assistance with their security deposit. This program provides self-sufficiency development services to individuals experiencing a financial crisis.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Free Tax Preparation Services
This program is temporarily suspended, however is accepting applicants to be able to provide virtual assistance. Please contact 641-423-7766 to find out more information. This is a partnership between NICAO and the North Iowa Tax Coalition providing free tax preparation services to income eligible households.
Outreach Offices and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program helps individuals and families pay a portion of their winter heating costs. A one-time payment will be made to a heating or fuel company to supplement the cost of heating bills. Due to COVID-19, we are taking steps to ensure continued service to households while maintaining the health and safety of staff and customers. Therefore, the following changes have been made to the operation of the LIHEAP program effective immediately and until further notice.
- Winter moratorium has been extended to May 1, 2020 by the Iowa Utility Board.
- Winter moratorium is in effect for applicants that have applied and were approved for the LIHEAP
- program
- The regular LIHEAP season has been extended to May 31, 2020.
- The in-person requirement for first time applicants and household with the last name beginning with H-N, has been waived. Applications are accepted by mail, email, online, or by telephone. Please contact an Outreach office below for the application process.
COUNTY OUTREACH AND LIHEAP OFFICE NUMBERS:
- Butler and Franklin counties 319-278-4606
- Cerro Gordo County 641-423-7766, 800-873-1899
- Floyd, Mitchell and Worth counties 641-228-2893
- Hancock, Kossuth and Winnebago counties 641-585-5863
Head Start Administrative Office
218 5th Street SW, Mason City, IA
641-494-1891 or 1-866-836-3124
Head Start classrooms are currently closed, however even during program closures, staff continue to support enrolled children and families in creative and innovative ways. Services during closures include ensuring that enrolled children continue to receive nutritious meals, and that child development and learning experiences and family engagement continue, to the extent possible.
Head Start is accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year. Please contact the Head Start Administrative office to apply.
