North Iowa communities unite in wake of historic storms

For better or worse, this holiday season has provided many opportunities to come together as a community and help those in need.

North Iowans often turn to organizations like Toys for Tots, the Giving Tree, and Operation Christmas Child, to help those in need. And while this year is no exception, but after the events that occurred on Dec. 15, a new cause found its way into community members' focus.

On the night of Wednesday, Dec. 15, a storm with hurricane-force winds swept through the Midwest. The storm has been officially registered as a serial derecho by the National Weather Service — the first ever to strike in Iowa in December.

North Iowa witnessed trees torn from the ground, roofs fly off of buildings, power lines fallen in the road, and much more.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has since issued disaster declarations for Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Floyd, Mitchell, Winnebago, Wright, and Worth counties.

Rudd

The city of Rudd was hit especially hard, with gusts destroying the library and historical museum.

But through devastation comes the opportunity to band together. Schools, public servants, neighbors and community members came together to clean up the damage.

A lot of the cleanup has been completed since the storm passed, but there are still many ways to continue supporting the community:

Rudd Public Library was all but demolished by the storm. A makeshift library is set up in City Hall until it has a new location. Donations to support the library can be sent to:

Rudd Public Library Relief Fund

First Security Bank

P.O. Box 577

809 Clark Street

Charles City, Iowa 50616

Rudd City Hall also serves as a drop-off and pickup location for city-wide donations. Employees there said they have many items available for residents who need them, and they willing to drop off items to those who cannot make it to pick them up.

Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Elementary Principal Makaela Hoffman has also opened an account at First Security Bank called RRMR Tornado Relief fund.

Roughly $8,000 in donations were distributed throughout the school in the form of gift cards on Tuesday before winter break. Since Tuesday's distribution of funds, $3,000 more have come in from other schools that collected money at sporting events.

All donations to the RRMR Tornado Relief Fund will continue to be accepted at First Security Bank. Electronic donations can be given through the Zelle app with the email address hoffmanmakaela@gmail.com. Checks can be made to the school or the bank.

The Rudd Iowa Historical Society is currently looking for places to store rescued items, after the building was completely destroyed. A First Security donation account has been established for them as well.

The home of Rob Beasterfield in Rudd was also destroyed in the derecho, however the Globe Gazette was unable to get in touch with him for comment.

Rural Manly

Further to the north in Worth County, the Neel-Barnish family was safe at their parent's house during the derecho, but their own home was not spared. The house was reduced to rubble, cars were totaled, and farmland was damaged.

They were able to recover some clothes from the wreckage, but the couple and their four-month-old daughter are waiting on the state's disaster grant to be accepted before rebuilding.

“We never expected a tornado. Just a little wind damage and power outage. Definitely (were) not prepared to have our lives blown to bits into a corn field” said Ashley Barnish.

The family is accepting donations through Venmo, @Ashley-Barnish-1. Additionally, Burkes Bar and Grill in Mason City has donation jar for the family, and a Gofundme has been set up at https://gofund.me/94866ace.

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

