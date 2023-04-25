20 students from John Adams Middle School and Newman Catholic Middle School participated in the North Iowa Civics Bee on Tuesday.

The event was sponsored by the Mason City Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the National Civics Bee annually to engage junior high and high school students in civics and their communities

Councilman John Lee, who is also a civics instructor at Mason City High School, emceed the event along with Colleen Frein, president of Mason City Chamber of Commerce. Lee read two rounds of multiple choice questions related to the function of the government at the federal, state and local level and the function of the Constitution.

The top five performers advanced to the final round, where they shared a submitted essay focused on a specific instance of civic engagement they would like to implement in their community.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett, Jamie Copley of Sukup Manufacturing, and Todd Leet of Thrivent served as judges.

Madalyn Cornish, an eighth-grader at John Adams, earned 1st Place with her essay describing the outreach she has been doing with fellow students in area nursing homes over the last few months.

"I'm a very social person ... (but) kids in general can have problems with being social", Cornish said in her essay. She described how she helped organize students to visit the nursing homes and engage with the residents on a personal level to help build social skills. She handed out fliers and spoke during morning announcements to churn up publicity for her cause among the students, and they showed up.

"When I go the nursing home, people who don't normally talk in class or who have trouble making friends were sitting and having great conversations with these older people."

She secured a sponsor for her program through Central Park Dentistry, which through its donation provided board games, coloring books and other activities students and residents could participate in together. She plans to expand her project to include more students and more nursing homes to foster even more connection between the community's older population with the students.

Cornish received a $500 cash prize awarded by Frein on behalf of the Chamber, and will advance with the two runners-up, Allison Long and Julia Hines, to the state competition at the Iowa State Fair this summer.

Mayor Bill Schickel, provided remarks ahead of the event.

"I honestly think this is the most important thing going on in Mason City today ... this kind of civic involvement is just so critical to Mason City. ... You're talking about solutions. You're building the future of our community," Schickel said.

