North Iowa Christian School students sort shoes for Shoe Away Hunger

Recently a group of junior and senior students from the North Iowa Christian School traveled to Fridley, Minnesota, to participate in a human services campaign with Shoe Away Hunger, a division of Good in the ‘Hood, one of the Twin Cities largest service agencies.

The students sorted shoes to be merchandised to fund food for disadvantaged persons. The students also donated 100 pairs of gently used shoes.

When the shoes they sorted are merchandised for $2-$5 per pair, the funds will purchase 6 1/2 tons of food and will feed 583 families of four for one full week.

“The sale of these 661 pairs of shoes will provide essential groceries and resources to people experiencing poverty, hunger, and instability," said the Rev. Jamie Morrison of Shoe Away Hunger. "We are so grateful for your partnership.”

Following their servant project, the students went to lunch and then to the Como Park Zoo.

“It was an honor to help so many people by just sorting shoes. The food after was very good as well. The zoo was my favorite part," said senior Jacie West. "It’s cool to see what God has created and then to be out in the habitat. This trip was a trip to remember.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.