 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Iowa Choral Society presents spring concert on May 8

  • 0
North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium

A view of the North Iowa Area Community College Auditorium seating.

Treat your mom to a choir concert on Mother's Day by attending the North Iowa Choral Society Spring Concert.

The annual spring concert, "The Gift to Sing," will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at North Iowa Area Community Auditorium.

The audition-only choral ensemble is under the direction of Linda Ferjak and accompanied by Jackie Burke, according to a news release. The ensemble, sponsored by North Iowa Area Community College, has been performing since 1994.

The ensemble performs a variety of genres, from classics to theater. The group has also performed at a variety of venues, most recently at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jeff Bezos suggests China could have 'leverage' over Musk's Twitter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News