North Iowa Choral Society presents spring concert on May 8

Treat your mom to a choir concert on Mother's Day by attending the North Iowa Choral Society Spring Concert.

The annual spring concert, "The Gift to Sing," will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at North Iowa Area Community Auditorium.

The audition-only choral ensemble is under the direction of Linda Ferjak and accompanied by Jackie Burke, according to a news release. The ensemble, sponsored by North Iowa Area Community College, has been performing since 1994.

The ensemble performs a variety of genres, from classics to theater. The group has also performed at a variety of venues, most recently at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

