North Iowa Caucus 2020 results
  • Updated
  • 0
IA Caucus
Lisa Grouette

Here is the breakdown of delegates for Democratic candidate for president, by county. Precinct-level results can be found at https://results.thecaucuses.org/

*Not all precincts have reported

BUTLER*

Democrats, first vote, final vote, delegates

Michael Bennet --  0, 0, 0

Joe Biden --   71, 70, 1

Michael Bloomberg --  0, 0, 0

Pete Buttigieg -- 65, 64, 1

John Delaney --  0, 0, 0

Tulsi Gabbard --  0, 0, 0

Amy Klobuchar --  64, 67, 1

Other --  0, 0, 0

Deval Patrick -  0, 0, 0

Bernie Sanders --  93, 96, 2

Tom Steyer --  4, 0, 0

Uncommitted -- 8, 3, 0 

Elizabeth Warren --  63, 68, 1

Andrew Yang -- 10, 10, 0

CERRO GORDO COUNTY*

Democrats, first vote, final vote, delegates

Michael Bennet -- 0, 0, 0

Joe Biden -- 189, 191, 3 

Michael Bloomberg -- 5, 0, 0

Pete Buttigieg -- 245, 302, 5

John Delaney -- 0, 0, 0

Tulsi Gabbard -- 0, 0, 0

Amy Klobuchar -- 226, 244, 4

Other -- 0, 0, 0

Deval Patrick - 0, 0, 0

Bernie Sanders -- 189, 180, 3

Tom Steyer -- 7, 1, 0

Uncommitted -- 4, 6, 0

Elizabeth Warren -- 103, 80, 1

Andrew Yang -- 70, 16, 0

FLOYD COUNTY*

Democrats, first vote, final vote, delegates

Michael Bennet -- 0, 0, 0

Joe Biden -- 65, 65, 1

Michael Bloomberg -- 2, 0, 0

Pete Buttigieg -- 71, 77, 1

John Delaney -- 0, 0, 0

Tulsi Gabbard -- 0, 0, 0

Amy Klobuchar -- 63, 73, 1

Other -- 0, 0, 0

Deval Patrick -- 0, 0, 0

Bernie Sanders -- 33, 33, 1

Tom Steyer -- 1, 0, 0

Uncommitted -- 0, 0, 0

Elizabeth Warren -- 45, 41, 1

Andrew Yang -- 8, 0, 0

FRANKLIN COUNTY*

Democrats, first vote, final vote, delegates

Michael Bennet -- 0, 0, 0

Joe Biden -- 27, 23, 0

Michael Bloomberg -- 0, 0, 0

Pete Buttigieg -- 41, 41, 1

John Delaney -- 0, 0, 0

Tulsi Gabbard -- 0, 0, 0

Amy Klobuchar -- 22, 26, 1

Other -- 0, 0, 0

Deval Patrick -- 0, 0, 0

Bernie Sanders -- 51, 59, 1

Tom Steyer -- 2, 0, 0

Uncommitted -- 0, 0, 0

Elizabeth Warren -- 23, 19, 0

Andrew Yang -- 7, 3, 0

Hancock County*

Democrats, first vote, percentage, delegates

Michael Bennet -- 0, 0, 0

Joe Biden -- 38, 41, 0

Michael Bloomberg -- 0, 0, 0

Pete Buttigieg -- 73, 81, 2

John Delaney -- 0, 0, 0

Tulsi Gabbard -- 0, 0, 0

Amy Klobuchar -- 61, 70, 1

Other -- 0, 0, 0

Deval Patrick -- 0, 0, 0 

Bernie Sanders -- 46, 42, 1

Tom Steyer -- 2, 0, 0

Uncommitted -- 0, 1, 0 

Elizabeth Warren -- 28, 18, 0 

Andrew Yang -- 10, 0, 0 

KOSSUTH COUNTY*

Democrats, first vote, final vote, delegates

Michael Bennet --  1, 0, 0

Joe Biden --   104, 111, 2

Michael Bloomberg --  1, 0, 0 

Pete Buttigieg -- 121, 134, 3

John Delaney --  0, 0, 0

Tulsi Gabbard --  0, 0, 0

Amy Klobuchar --  72, 81, 1

Other --  0, 0, 0

Deval Patrick -  0, 0, 0

Bernie Sanders --  52, 37, 1

Tom Steyer --  6, 0, 0

Uncommitted -- 2, 1, 0  

Elizabeth Warren --  29, 23, 0

Andrew Yang -- 4, 0, 0

MITCHELL COUNTY*

Democrats, first vote, final vote, delegates

Michael Bennet -- 0, 0, 0

Joe Biden -- 44, 50, 1

Michael Bloomberg -- 0, 0, 0

Pete Buttigieg -- 58, 58, 1

John Delaney -- 0, 0, 0

Tulsi Gabbard -- 0, 0, 0

Amy Klobuchar -- 80, 92, 2

Other -- 0, 0, 0

Deval Patrick -- 0, 0, 0

Bernie Sanders -- 27, 24 0 

Tom Steyer -- 7, 0, 0

Uncommitted -- 3, 0, 0

Elizabeth Warren -- 34, 32, 1

Andrew Yang -- 16, 12, 0

WINNEBAGO COUNTY*

Democrats, first vote, final vote, delegates

Michael Bennet -- 0, 0, 0

Joe Biden -- 37, 24, 0

Michael Bloomberg -- 0, 0, 0

Pete Buttigieg -- 89, 97, 2

John Delaney -- 0, 0, 0

Tulsi Gabbard -- 0, 0, 0

Amy Klobuchar -- 52, 51, 1

Other -- 0, 0, 0

Deval Patrick -- 0, 0, 0

Bernie Sanders -- 40, 33, 1

Tom Steyer -- 1, 0, 0

Uncommitted -- 5, 6, 0

Elizabeth Warren -- 50, 63, 1 

Andrew Yang -- 29, 29, 0 

WORTH COUNTY*

Democrats, first vote, final vote, delegates

Michael Bennet -- 0, 0, 0

Joe Biden -- 10, 6, 0

Michael Bloomberg -- 2, 0, 0

Pete Buttigieg -- 24, 30, 0

John Delaney -- 0, 0, 0

Tulsi Gabbard -- 0, 0, 0

Amy Klobuchar -- 25, 30, 1

Other -- 0, 0, 0

Deval Patrick -- 0, 0, 0

Bernie Sanders -- 9, 9, 0

Tom Steyer -- 3, 0, 0

Uncommitted - 1, 1, 0

Elizabeth Warren -- 17, 19, 0

Andrew Yang -- 10, 6, 0

WRIGHT COUNTY*

Democrats, first vote, final vote, delegates

Michael Bennet --  0, 0, 0

Joe Biden --   53, 51, 1

Michael Bloomberg --  2, 2, 0

Pete Buttigieg -- 88, 103, 2

John Delaney --  0, 0, 0

Tulsi Gabbard --  0, 0, 0

Amy Klobuchar --  49, 62, 1

Other --  0, 1, 0

Deval Patrick -  0, 0, 0

Bernie Sanders --  55, 65, 1

Tom Steyer --  0, 0, 0

Uncommitted -- 10, 1, 0 

Elizabeth Warren --  32, 9, 0

Andrew Yang -- 5, 0, 0

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow her on Twitter @LisaGrouette

