North Iowa Caucus 2020 results

Here is the breakdown of delegates for Democratic candidate for president, by county. Precinct-level results can be found at https://results.thecaucuses.org/
*Not all precincts have reported
BUTLER*
Democrats, first vote, final vote, delegates
Michael Bennet -- 0, 0, 0
Joe Biden -- 71, 70, 1
Michael Bloomberg -- 0, 0, 0
Pete Buttigieg -- 65, 64, 1
John Delaney -- 0, 0, 0
Tulsi Gabbard -- 0, 0, 0
Amy Klobuchar -- 64, 67, 1
Other -- 0, 0, 0
Deval Patrick - 0, 0, 0
Bernie Sanders -- 93, 96, 2
Tom Steyer -- 4, 0, 0
Uncommitted -- 8, 3, 0
Elizabeth Warren -- 63, 68, 1
Andrew Yang -- 10, 10, 0
CERRO GORDO COUNTY*
Democrats, first vote, final vote, delegates
Michael Bennet -- 0, 0, 0
Joe Biden -- 189, 191, 3
Michael Bloomberg -- 5, 0, 0
Pete Buttigieg -- 245, 302, 5
John Delaney -- 0, 0, 0
Tulsi Gabbard -- 0, 0, 0
Amy Klobuchar -- 226, 244, 4
Other -- 0, 0, 0
Deval Patrick - 0, 0, 0
Bernie Sanders -- 189, 180, 3
Tom Steyer -- 7, 1, 0
Uncommitted -- 4, 6, 0
Elizabeth Warren -- 103, 80, 1
Andrew Yang -- 70, 16, 0
FLOYD COUNTY*
Democrats, first vote, final vote, delegates
Michael Bennet -- 0, 0, 0
Joe Biden -- 65, 65, 1
Michael Bloomberg -- 2, 0, 0
Pete Buttigieg -- 71, 77, 1
John Delaney -- 0, 0, 0
Tulsi Gabbard -- 0, 0, 0
Amy Klobuchar -- 63, 73, 1
Other -- 0, 0, 0
Deval Patrick -- 0, 0, 0
Bernie Sanders -- 33, 33, 1
Tom Steyer -- 1, 0, 0
Uncommitted -- 0, 0, 0
Elizabeth Warren -- 45, 41, 1
Andrew Yang -- 8, 0, 0
FRANKLIN COUNTY*
Democrats, first vote, final vote, delegates
Michael Bennet -- 0, 0, 0
Joe Biden -- 27, 23, 0
Michael Bloomberg -- 0, 0, 0
Pete Buttigieg -- 41, 41, 1
John Delaney -- 0, 0, 0
Tulsi Gabbard -- 0, 0, 0
Amy Klobuchar -- 22, 26, 1
Other -- 0, 0, 0
Deval Patrick -- 0, 0, 0
Bernie Sanders -- 51, 59, 1
Tom Steyer -- 2, 0, 0
Uncommitted -- 0, 0, 0
Elizabeth Warren -- 23, 19, 0
Andrew Yang -- 7, 3, 0
Hancock County*
Democrats, first vote, percentage, delegates
Michael Bennet -- 0, 0, 0
Joe Biden -- 38, 41, 0
Michael Bloomberg -- 0, 0, 0
Pete Buttigieg -- 73, 81, 2
John Delaney -- 0, 0, 0
Tulsi Gabbard -- 0, 0, 0
Amy Klobuchar -- 61, 70, 1
Other -- 0, 0, 0
Deval Patrick -- 0, 0, 0
Bernie Sanders -- 46, 42, 1
Tom Steyer -- 2, 0, 0
Uncommitted -- 0, 1, 0
Elizabeth Warren -- 28, 18, 0
You have free articles remaining.
Andrew Yang -- 10, 0, 0
KOSSUTH COUNTY*
Democrats, first vote, final vote, delegates
Michael Bennet -- 1, 0, 0
Joe Biden -- 104, 111, 2
Michael Bloomberg -- 1, 0, 0
Pete Buttigieg -- 121, 134, 3
John Delaney -- 0, 0, 0
Tulsi Gabbard -- 0, 0, 0
Amy Klobuchar -- 72, 81, 1
Other -- 0, 0, 0
Deval Patrick - 0, 0, 0
Bernie Sanders -- 52, 37, 1
Tom Steyer -- 6, 0, 0
Uncommitted -- 2, 1, 0
Elizabeth Warren -- 29, 23, 0
Andrew Yang -- 4, 0, 0
MITCHELL COUNTY*
Democrats, first vote, final vote, delegates
Michael Bennet -- 0, 0, 0
Joe Biden -- 44, 50, 1
Michael Bloomberg -- 0, 0, 0
Pete Buttigieg -- 58, 58, 1
John Delaney -- 0, 0, 0
Tulsi Gabbard -- 0, 0, 0
Amy Klobuchar -- 80, 92, 2
Other -- 0, 0, 0
Deval Patrick -- 0, 0, 0
Bernie Sanders -- 27, 24 0
Tom Steyer -- 7, 0, 0
Uncommitted -- 3, 0, 0
Elizabeth Warren -- 34, 32, 1
Andrew Yang -- 16, 12, 0
WINNEBAGO COUNTY*
Democrats, first vote, final vote, delegates
Michael Bennet -- 0, 0, 0
Joe Biden -- 37, 24, 0
Michael Bloomberg -- 0, 0, 0
Pete Buttigieg -- 89, 97, 2
John Delaney -- 0, 0, 0
Tulsi Gabbard -- 0, 0, 0
Amy Klobuchar -- 52, 51, 1
Other -- 0, 0, 0
Deval Patrick -- 0, 0, 0
Bernie Sanders -- 40, 33, 1
Tom Steyer -- 1, 0, 0
Uncommitted -- 5, 6, 0
Elizabeth Warren -- 50, 63, 1
Andrew Yang -- 29, 29, 0
WORTH COUNTY*
Democrats, first vote, final vote, delegates
Michael Bennet -- 0, 0, 0
Joe Biden -- 10, 6, 0
Michael Bloomberg -- 2, 0, 0
Pete Buttigieg -- 24, 30, 0
John Delaney -- 0, 0, 0
Tulsi Gabbard -- 0, 0, 0
Amy Klobuchar -- 25, 30, 1
Other -- 0, 0, 0
Deval Patrick -- 0, 0, 0
Bernie Sanders -- 9, 9, 0
Tom Steyer -- 3, 0, 0
Uncommitted - 1, 1, 0
Elizabeth Warren -- 17, 19, 0
Andrew Yang -- 10, 6, 0
WRIGHT COUNTY*
Democrats, first vote, final vote, delegates
Michael Bennet -- 0, 0, 0
Joe Biden -- 53, 51, 1
Michael Bloomberg -- 2, 2, 0
Pete Buttigieg -- 88, 103, 2
John Delaney -- 0, 0, 0
Tulsi Gabbard -- 0, 0, 0
Amy Klobuchar -- 49, 62, 1
Other -- 0, 1, 0
Deval Patrick - 0, 0, 0
Bernie Sanders -- 55, 65, 1
Tom Steyer -- 0, 0, 0
Uncommitted -- 10, 1, 0
Elizabeth Warren -- 32, 9, 0
Andrew Yang -- 5, 0, 0
IA Caucus for Pete 2
IA Caucus Osage
IA Caucus Precinct 2
IA Caucus
IA Caucus tallying
IA Caucus FB Live
IA Caucus GOP
IA Caucus
Forest City GOP Caucus
IA Caucus 1 for pete
IA Caucus FB Live 1
IA Caucus FB Live 2
IA Caucus for Warren
IA Caucus
IA Caucus Twitter Vid
People are on the move. #IACaucus https://t.co/6GZyYe0YZc— Ashley Stewart (@GGastewart) February 4, 2020
EP5X5XOXUAEvrT0.jfif
State Representative Terry Baxter
Forest City caucus, GOP
IA Caucus
IA Caucus Ward 4 Precinct 2 results
IA Caucuses District 3
IA Caucus FB Live 1
IA Caucus FB Live 2
IA Caucus 24
IA Caucus
IA Caucus Grace's FB Live
IA Caucus delegates
IA Caucus straw tiebreaker
IA Caucus
IA Caucus tweet straws
@PeteButtigieg Precinct Captain Katie Koehler holds the straw she drew to break a tie. 2 Yang voters decided to leave instead of realign + breaking the tie themselves. Seems to be a consistent mindset among Yang voters to leave, according to attendees I've talked to #IACaucus pic.twitter.com/xXtaTFsLou— Lisa Grouette (@LisaGrouette) February 4, 2020
IA Caucuses 31
IA Caucus for Amy
IA Caucus
IA Caucuses
IA Caucus NIACC
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow her on Twitter @LisaGrouette