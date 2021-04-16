North Iowa can collection helping the environment and animals alike

Mason City resident Staci Herrera isn't entirely new to recycling campaigns. In high school and college, she said she worked to actively promote recycling efforts. Even in her own family, Herrera said she would make a push to do more.
"I always promoted recycling. It’s always been a passion of mine," she said.
Now though, Herrera is in her largest recycling effort to date. She's currently overseeing can and bottle collection trailers in Mason City and Clear Lake to "Keep It Out of the Landfill" and offering some of that money up to the Humane Society of North Iowa. Since this past fall, Herrera has donated about $1,200 to the local chapter of the Humane Society.
"That was a no-brainer," she said. "I love everything about the Humane Society and what they stand for. I actually got a dog there, years and years ago, my parents did... We gave that dog a second life. It had a horrible past and we gave it a bright future."
Humane Society of North Iowa Executive Director Sybil Soukup confessed that she and her staff were taken by surprise when Herrera first started making donations from the "Keep It Out of the Landfill" project through Paypal.
"I called her finally and was like: What’s really going on here? This is a lot of money for just a couple of empties," Soukup said. "Thus far she’s donated $1,200 to the Humane Society and that’s huge for us. In this time of going through a pandemic and not having any fundraisers for an entire year. People doing something like this for us is major and we’re so grateful."
According to Soukup, the donations will cover expenses for items such as vet bills and cat litter for their feline residents. "We used about a pallet of cat litter a month and this is going to cover about half a year’s cat litter so far," she said.
At present, Soukup said that the Humane Society of North Iowa and its partners have about 80 cats available for adoption and around 30 dogs, but there's always fluctuation for those totals, which is why such donations can be so helpful. They offer some stability.
Herrera, who's worked in the past as a stability chemist, said that the work now is demanding enough that she has two people helping her. When the time comes, Herrera said she takes collections to Kabrick Distributing.
During the week, she's out collecting cans and bottles almost every day, in part because there are enough people leaving materials, but also because Herrera said she's had to contend with people stealing the collections.
Despite such setbacks, Herrera doesn't intend to stop anytime soon. She said she wants to continue offering people an option other than the landfill or waiting in line at one of only a few can redemption locations in Mason City and Clear Lake. And she wants to keep helping animals. In fact, she said she has plans to sponsor an animal at the Humane Society with some of the money she's collected thus far.
"There’s actually a cat named Elvis that I’m going to sponsor in my dad’s name," she said.
Soukup is thrilled by that and all of the other help Herrera has offered to this point. "This has a two-fold benefit: It’s keeping recyclable items out of the landfill so it’s good for our environment and then she’s giving part of those proceeds back to us, which is very helpful."
