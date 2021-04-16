North Iowa can collection helping the environment and animals alike

Herrera, who's worked in the past as a stability chemist, said that the work now is demanding enough that she has two people helping her. When the time comes, Herrera said she takes collections to Kabrick Distributing.

During the week, she's out collecting cans and bottles almost every day, in part because there are enough people leaving materials, but also because Herrera said she's had to contend with people stealing the collections.

Despite such setbacks, Herrera doesn't intend to stop anytime soon. She said she wants to continue offering people an option other than the landfill or waiting in line at one of only a few can redemption locations in Mason City and Clear Lake. And she wants to keep helping animals. In fact, she said she has plans to sponsor an animal at the Humane Society with some of the money she's collected thus far.

"There’s actually a cat named Elvis that I’m going to sponsor in my dad’s name," she said.