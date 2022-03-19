North Iowa boy given gift of a lifetime by CG County deputy

March 12 hosted a successful Battle of the Badges hockey game, with Fire beating Law 3-2. But one young boy stayed home in his firefighter costume, disappointed he didn’t make it to the game.

Carson Johnson, a four-year-old from Ventura, had gotten sick on the way to what would have been his first Battle of the Badges. But fate, and his stomach, had other plans.

After going back home, Carson’s aunt Hannah reached out to the Battle of the Badges Facebook page, asking if they had a livestream of the game. Carson had never seen hockey before, but he was hoping to watch from home. Unfortunately, the game was over before Deputy Matt Klunder of the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office had seen the message. But Klunder offered Carson a greater gift.

Officer Klunder offered to mail Carson a game puck from the Battle of the Badges game. After Carson’s family sent Klunder their mailing address, he decided to make the drive out to Ventura to deliver the puck himself.

“He was a funny little guy; he was so excited” Klunder said of Carson.

Klunder gave Carson the game puck, and then a tour around his squad car. Carson was incredibly excited to see the car, and quickly warmed up to Klunder, even climbing into the driver’s seat to turn on the lights and sirens.

Carson remembers all the lights, sirens, and the loud air horn he got to press. His mother, Deondra DeBell, said neighbors blocks away were coming out to see what was causing the commotion.

“He was over the moon. He was so excited” Hannah said, and residents of Ventura could hear his excitement all over town. “Every single one of our neighbors were outside…He got comfortable so fast. He wasn’t even shy. He did some laps around the car, and then ran right back into the front seat and started pushing buttons.” Hannah said.

Officer Klunder laughed when he remembered meeting Carson, saying he was happy to stop by and drop off the puck. The experience was joyful for Carson and everyone around.

Carson spent the next few days telling all of his friends he got to meet a police officer, sit in his car, and honk the horn for the town to hear. When talking about the puck, Carson may need some hockey lessons, but his parents hope to take him to a game in the near future.

Despite showcasing more than six fire trucks during his interview, Carson sat down with his Paw Patrol dog, Chase, and said he plans to get a police officer uniform for next year’s Battle of the Badges.

“I’m not a firefighter anymore” Carson said of the experience.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

