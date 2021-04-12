North Iowa Band Festival needs your help

The North Iowa Band Festival is back on this year, but putting on the Memorial Day weekend celebration isn't free, even though it is for those who attend.

The Band Festival Committee nixed its 2020 fundraising efforts, making this year’s Friends of the Festival Campaign more important than ever. The Friends of the Festival mail appeal began on April 1, and the organizing committee thanks those who have already contributed.

Charitable donations in any amount are welcome from those who wish to support the festival. Checks should be made payable to the North Iowa Band Festival Foundation and mailed or dropped off at 9 N. Federal Ave., Mason City. Online contributions can be made at www.nibandfest.com.

The North Iowa Band Festival Foundation is a 501c3 organization with a mission to provide a weekend of family entertainment at little or no cost to the family. For more information on the event or to obtain a parade entry form, visit the North Iowa Band Festival website at www.nibandfest.com.

