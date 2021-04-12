 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Iowa Band Festival needs your help
0 comments
alert

North Iowa Band Festival needs your help

{{featured_button_text}}

The North Iowa Band Festival is back on this year, but putting on the Memorial Day weekend celebration isn't free, even though it is for those who attend.

The Band Festival Committee nixed its 2020 fundraising efforts, making this year’s Friends of the Festival Campaign more important than ever. The Friends of the Festival mail appeal began on April 1, and the organizing committee thanks those who have already contributed.

2021 North Iowa Band Festival logo

The 2021 North Iowa Band Festival logo, which honors essential workers.

Charitable donations in any amount are welcome from those who wish to support the festival. Checks should be made payable to the North Iowa Band Festival Foundation and mailed or dropped off at 9 N. Federal Ave., Mason City. Online contributions can be made at www.nibandfest.com.

The North Iowa Band Festival Foundation is a 501c3 organization with a mission to provide a weekend of family entertainment at little or no cost to the family. For more information on the event or to obtain a parade entry form, visit the North Iowa Band Festival website at www.nibandfest.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Minn. mom describes talking to son before shooting

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News