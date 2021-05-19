North Iowa Band Festival FAQ

As the North Iowa Band Festival approaches, here are some reminders about the event, which spans Thursday, May 27, to Monday, May 31.
Who are this year's parade honorees?
This year, the parade's Grand Marshal Award honors essential workers and their contributions during the pandemic. Essential workers are invited to march in the Saturday parade.
Chris Bell, a long-time North Iowa music educator, is this year's Band Master, and Stu Nevermann Run Director Carrie Berg is the recipient of the Klempnauer Award.
How can essential workers participate in the parade?
Essential workers who are interested in marching in the parade can gather on the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Third Street Northeast at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 29. Representatives from CG Public Health and Curries will lead the Grand Marshal parade entry.
Also, decals paying tribute to essential workers' contributions during the pandemic will be available at the Mason City Chamber of Commerce Office and during the festival at its information booth.
More parade reminders
This year, as a public health precaution, parade entries are prohibited from distributing candy, trinkets and flyers. The Band Festival committee will, however, provide free candy bags at the Instrument Petting Zoo and information booth in Central Park on Saturday afternoon.
The parade begins on Pennsylvania Avenue at Third Street Northeast. The north and east area of this corner will be used for "staging areas" for the parade entries.
Spectators shouldn't avoid sitting on Third Street Northeast or on Pennsylvania Avenue north of Third Street.
Parents and guardians should keep children from sitting in or running into the street — some marching bands will need the full width of the street for their performances.
Can I bring my pet?
Nope. Dogs and other animals, whether or not they're leashed, won't be allowed along the parade route on Saturday morning or in any festival areas downtown from Thursday through Monday.
Should I litter?
You know the answer. Trash receptacles will be dispersed along the parade route and throughout Central Park for festival-goers' convenience. The Mason City Parks Department thanks you in advance.
What's the entertainment lineup?
View the North Iowa Band Festival's entertainment plans here:
The North Iowa Band Festival promises a jam-packed weekend of a variety of entertainment — and it's now only weeks away:
What's the bathroom situation?
Porta-potties will be dispersed along the parade route, at the start of the Stu Nevermann Memorial Run and in Central Park for the comfort of festival patrons. Accessible porta-potties will be available downtown, and for the parade, there will be an accessible porta-potty in the parking lot across from the former YMCA building, which will be the designated area for those who need accessible parking and parade viewing.
"Please use these conveniently-located facilities and refrain from requesting entrance to private homes or businesses along the parade route or downtown," a release from the Mason City Chamber of Commerce advises.
What if it rains?
In the case of rain, the Saturday morning parade will be delayed in half-hour increments and will be subject to cancellation at 11:30 a.m. Downtown entertainment will be cancelled if there is heavy rain or lightning, with decisions to be made ahead of each entertainment segment (Friday night, Saturday afternoon, Saturday evening).
The Stu Nevermann Memorial Run will go on as-scheduled in the event of rain, but it will be delayed in 30-minute increments if there is lightning.
The run, now in its 32nd year, will honor Stu Nevermann, a Mason City High School graduate who died from a heart ailment at age 25.
What are severe weather precautions?
Festival officials, the Mason City Police Department and the Cerro Gordo Emergency Management team will work together to monitor potential severe weather and make use of the National Weather Service's early warning system if possible.
If severe weather does occur, Mason City police will "exercise its authority to ensure public safety," the Mason City Chamber of Commerce release said. "This may include directing patrons to evacuate Central Park and move to nearby shelter (North Iowa Regional Commerce Center, City Hall, Praise Community Church)."
Can I smoke?
"Patrons attending the entertainment events in Central Park/Downtown should refrain from smoking," the release said.
Do I need to wear a mask?
If you're fully vaccinated and in good health, you probably don't need to wear a face mask. The Band Festival Committee does ask attendees to use their best judgement regarding mask-wearing and social distancing to keep themselves and each other safe.
"The Band Festival Committee follows Center for Disease Control guidelines regarding the possible transmission of COVID-19," the release said. "The CDC's most recent update indicates people who have been fully vaccinated can resume pre-pandemic activities without wearing a mask or maintaining social distancing except where required by federal, state, or local laws, rules, and regulations—including local business and workplace restrictions. People who have a health condition or take medication which weakens their immune system should consult their healthcare provider regarding continuation of safety precautions despite being fully vaccinated."
Where can I learn more?
To find the most up-to-date information on all things North Iowa Band Festival, visit www.nibandfest.com.
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.