North Iowa Band Festival FAQ

The parade begins on Pennsylvania Avenue at Third Street Northeast. The north and east area of this corner will be used for "staging areas" for the parade entries.

Spectators shouldn't avoid sitting on Third Street Northeast or on Pennsylvania Avenue north of Third Street.

Parents and guardians should keep children from sitting in or running into the street — some marching bands will need the full width of the street for their performances.

Can I bring my pet?

Nope. Dogs and other animals, whether or not they're leashed, won't be allowed along the parade route on Saturday morning or in any festival areas downtown from Thursday through Monday.

Should I litter?

You know the answer. Trash receptacles will be dispersed along the parade route and throughout Central Park for festival-goers' convenience. The Mason City Parks Department thanks you in advance.

What's the entertainment lineup?

View the North Iowa Band Festival's entertainment plans here:

What's the bathroom situation?