North Iowa Band Festival announce grand marshal and Kempnauer awards

Officials are gearing up for the 83rd North Iowa Band Festival May 26 to May 30 in downtown Mason City. The theme for the Memorial Day weekend celebration is "Band Fest on Broadway!"

The Mason City Chamber of Commerce offered several updates in a press release Monday evening.

Grand Marshal Award

The Grand Marshal Award recognizes a person or people of local or national prominence who have made a significant contribution to the development, history, or success of the festival. The North Iowa Band Festival Committee has chosen Richard "Dick" Leet as the 2022 award recipient.

Leet was a founding director of the Charles H. MacNider Museum and a respected artist and educator. In 2003, as a member of the Mason City Sesquicentennial Committee, Leet designed and crafted giant puppets that per formed at local parades and celebrations leading up to the community birthday bash. The puppets were debuted at the 2003 band festival parade.

Leet also created the logo for the North Iowa Band Festival in 1992, 1993, and 1994. The designs were turned into collectible festival buttons each of those years.

Klempnauer Award

The Klempnauer Award was named for Dan Klempnauer, a long-time volunteer and festival supporter, and is intended to honor an unsung hero who volunteers for the festival. The committee has selected the members of the Performing Arts Pavilion Committee as this year's recipients.

The recipients were honored for their work to build a new performance venue for the festival and the Mason City Municipal Band.

The Performing Arts Pavilion Committee was formed by Al Zook in 1999 by volunteers to build an acoustically superior performance pavilion. After years of dreaming and planning, the Principal Pavilion was dedicated last fall.

The committee members include:

Robin Anderson

Scott Bell

Bob Fisher

Dr. Darrell Fisher

Dennis Higgins

John Klemas

Russ Kramer

Committee members Al Zook, Gil Lettow, Rich Dean, and Vance Baird passed away before the project was completed.

Parade entries

Entries are being accepted for the festival parade, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28. Applications received after May 9 are subject to a $25 late fee. Placement in the parade is based upon receipt of the entry form, available on www.nibandfest.com and the Chamber of Commerce office.

Friends of the Festival

The Friends of the Festival campaign is underway, with donations being used to support the free family entertainment. Contributions in any amount are greatly appreciated.

Donations should be directed to The North Iowa Band Festival Foundation in care of the Chamber of Commerce, 9 N. Federal Ave., Mason City. The foundation is classified as a 501c3 non-profit.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

