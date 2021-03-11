North Iowa arts organizations embrace technology to remain connected to community

Four masked students played at socially distanced pianos one evening in February at the Surf Ballroom Music Enrichment Center in Clear Lake.
The students, between 7 and 11 years old, were participating in Karen Miller’s piano lessons that prior to COVID-19 were held in her home.
“This space has been awesome,” she said, noting her living room wouldn’t have allowed the students to distance as much as needed.
The Music Enrichment Center at 509 Buddy Holly Place has been a beacon for the North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum, the nonprofit that operates the historic Surf Ballroom & Museum.
The building, which was acquired in 2019, provides space for the organization’s musical outreach programming for children and adults.
A year ago, Surf Ballroom Executive Director Laurie Lietz and Surf Ballroom Education Coordinator Nikki Foss were working on a grand unveiling for the new space, and then COVID-19 happened.
In a matter of days, the pandemic cleared months of scheduled concerts, productions, programs and events from the calendars of the Surf Ballroom & Museum, North Iowa Area Community College and other local venues as they — and others — hunkered down to weather the storm.
But instead of retreating their plans, Lietz and Foss decided it was necessary to make some of the Music Enrichment Center’s resources available while children and adults were social distancing, so they launched a Facebook page where they shared learning opportunities and more.
“The Winter Dance Party hit, and then, the pandemic hit,” Lietz said. “This is what we have to do now to be available for kids and people looking for things to do.”
Foss, who was in her first year as education coordinator, dove in, and tried to find ways the Music Enrichment Center could engage families and classrooms with music virtually through social media posts, videos and online classes.
Earlier this year, in the absence of the Winter Dance Party Kids Show that brings more than 1,000 area students together for a day of rock ‘n’ roll and dancing, Foss worked with Dance with Me Studio in Belmond to create a “Dancing through the Decades” educational video.
The video, which teaches different dances step-by-step from the 1920s to today as well as shares the significance of dance at the Surf Ballroom, was then shared with area schools to incorporate into their classroom curriculums.
“It’s very popular today,” Foss said. “It’s something that relates to them and is relevant, and what a big part of the Surf, dancing has been.”
Another educational video the Music Enrichment Center created and offered to area schools was about bucket drumming, which was done in partnership with Anthony Stevens, a percussion instructor and college professor.
The Surf Ballroom also worked with the Holy Rocka Rollaz, the Minneapolis-based trio, to create a virtual Winter Dance Party Kids Show so classrooms could host their own socially distanced sock hops this year.
The Music Enrichment Center also offered its annual master class online last spring.
The master class connects local high school-aged students to area colleges to learn about music-related topics, give them ideas about what kind of career they may want to pursue upon graduation and inspire and encourage them.
Last year’s was about Broadway, and this year’s will be about the history of American rock ‘n’ roll and it will be taught by two Iowa State professors.
“This year really get creative to find ways to stay connected,” Foss said. “It was nice to bridge the gap with virtual options and in some ways reach more people. It’ll be great to continue working those in with what we already have to offer.”
Like the Surf Ballroom Music Enrichment Center, other North Iowa arts organizations, like the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum, Clear Lake Arts Center and North Iowa Area Community College Performing Arts and Leadership Series, adapted their offerings to fulfill their missions without their buildings and connect with the communities they serve during an unprecedented time for all.
Now, nearly a year after their doors initially shuttered, arts and entertainment organizations are starting to host limited in-person classes and events with the coronavirus still in mind.
“It’s been an interesting year and certainly one that’s different, and hopefully it progressed and made museum better and education programming better,” Lietz said. “We look forward to more great things.”
The Performing Arts and Leadership Series, which runs from September to May, is responsible for bringing a variety of entertainment for all ages to Mason City each year.
Historically, the series brings more than 20 acts, including musicians, authors, comedians and productions, to North Iowa, but because of the pandemic, its organizers have been forced to modify the way they offer entertainment and engage the community.
“We’re trying a lot of different things, trying to reach a lot of people,” said Lindsay Dalrymple, Performing Arts and Leadership executive director.
It’s offered virtual author talks, performances and even an escape room, while simultaneously upgrading the auditorium.
The Performing Arts and Leadership Series received a grant in December that it’s used to purchase and install a high-definition camera and broadcasting system in the North Iowa Community Auditorium to provide virtual access to the arts during the current pandemic restrictions and beyond, something Dalrymple said has been widely discussed in the industry.
She said NIACC will continue to offer virtual opportunities every month, or every six weeks, to the community until the series returns.
The Clear Lake Arts Center, which has been closed to the public much of the past year for the safety of its volunteers and patrons, has offered a variety of new, and modified, programs.
“We kind of stopped and said, ‘OK, we have our mission of igniting the creative spirit across the nine counties that we serve, how can we do that?’ Because really that’s what we’re here to do and the building is just one aspect of that,” said Jeffrey Ebeling, Clear Lake Arts Center executive director.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the Arts Center did a “Hello Neighbor” project, where people were encouraged to share their creativity with others through whatever medium they were comfortable with and it was displayed on its windows.
They also offered about 450 creativity packs, including art supplies like crayons, sketch pad, markers, water color paint and more, that were distributed to families within the nine-county area through various organizations. They corresponded with creative prompts included in the pack and shared on the art center’s website and social media pages.
As the spread of COVID-19 persisted and restrictions remained in place into summer, fall and winter, the Clear Lake Arts Center began offering some of its scheduled exhibitions online in various forms.
This year, it launched a series called “Creativity Talks,” on Fridays, where a variety of artists share about their creative processes.
“It’s not necessarily how-to art, but how do you get there? Where do your ideas come from? What rituals do you have?” Ebeling said.
Ebeling said the new offerings aren’t designed to replace the in-person offerings at the Clear Lake Arts Center but rather complement them.
“It’s just kind of another way of offering what we have and I think many of the things we’re doing we will continue to do even when the building is open and the pandemic is behind us,” he said.
Ebeling and the Clear Lake Arts Center Board of Directors are optimistic that the building will reopen in 2021 with “a great schedule” of exhibitions.
The MacNider Art Museum in Mason City, which is currently open to limited visitors, has made similar modifications to its programming, both existing and new, this past year.
“Our mission statement really is all about engaging public in arts experience but it doesn’t define how,” said Edith Blanchard, MacNider Art Museum executive director. “We have engaged in a lot of different ways … and we’re still doing the work outlined in our mission and the staff feels really good about that.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, when much of the country was shutdown, MacNider shared art opportunities each day online, including art challenges, talks, activities, quizzes and more to enrich the lives of people attending school virtually and working from home.
The museum also made and distributed kits, accompanied by instructional videos, for some of its larger classes, Arts Festival and Holiday Open House. The kits were available at libraries and city halls in the nine-county area.
“We believe that art enriches life, makes life meaningful, and is a method of therapy in different ways,” Blanchard said. “We felt if nothing else we were providing a therapy sort of on a massive scale to the public.”
Art activities were also provided to area care facilities through, a service usually offered in-person but unavailable due to the coronavirus.
Blanchard said many of the Art Museum’s exhibitions and shows were rescheduled in 2020, but in one instance, the museum used a grant it received to hire a puppeteer and a studio to film and record a puppet show that was available online for 30 days, which garnered significantly more traffic than it would’ve had it been held in person during a pre-pandemic year.
“I can tell you this has changed us forever in many ways,” she said. “We will always now probably have a stronger online presence because now that people have that, they’re not going to want to go back to not having it.”
The pandemic, she said, forced the museum to embrace technology, and in turn, better prepare it for engaging future generations.
As the MacNider Art Museum staff plan future shows, activities, classes and fundraisers, they will have in-person and virtual components in mind, so it’s easy to pivot if it’s unsafe to move forward as planned.
For example, its upcoming art show featuring pieces created by North Iowa area students, will be virtually for those who aren’t comfortable attending it in person.
In early February, the art museum began offering in-person classes for the first time since the fall surge in COVID-19 cases.
Blanchard said the classes are limited in size, socially distanced and everyone has their own supplies.
“Flexibility is the name of the game for the next few months until we do really see the light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “We’re just going to plan for the future in that way.”
