North Iowa arts organizations embrace technology to remain connected to community

Ebeling said the new offerings aren’t designed to replace the in-person offerings at the Clear Lake Arts Center but rather complement them.

“It’s just kind of another way of offering what we have and I think many of the things we’re doing we will continue to do even when the building is open and the pandemic is behind us,” he said.

Ebeling and the Clear Lake Arts Center Board of Directors are optimistic that the building will reopen in 2021 with “a great schedule” of exhibitions.

The MacNider Art Museum in Mason City, which is currently open to limited visitors, has made similar modifications to its programming, both existing and new, this past year.

“Our mission statement really is all about engaging public in arts experience but it doesn’t define how,” said Edith Blanchard, MacNider Art Museum executive director. “We have engaged in a lot of different ways … and we’re still doing the work outlined in our mission and the staff feels really good about that.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, when much of the country was shutdown, MacNider shared art opportunities each day online, including art challenges, talks, activities, quizzes and more to enrich the lives of people attending school virtually and working from home.